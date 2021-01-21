LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H women picked 6th in ODAC

Emory & Henry picked 6th in ODAC
The Emory & Henry College women’s basketball team has been projected to finish sixth in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference this season in a poll voted on by the 12 programs which will compete in this year’s campaign.
Roanoke College was picked to win the ODAC title, collecting six first place votes, followed by Washington & Lee and Bridgewater, who garnered three first place votes apiece.
Emory & Henry finished 22-5 last season under reigning ODAC Coach of the Year Jaclyn Dickens. The Wasps will open this campaign that was delayed by the coronavirus on Saturday at Eastern Mennonite. Their first home game is slated for Sunday at the King Center.
Dara Mabrey scored 14 points and Maddy Westbeld added 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Notre Dame to a 65-60 ACC victory over Virginia Tech.
Aisha Shepherd led the Hokies (7-6, 2-6) with 29 points. Elizabeth Kitley added 15 points and 12 boards.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Big 7 Conference changes tourney dates
The Big 7 Conference boys and girls basketball tournaments have been moved to Feb. 9-12 at the home site of the higher-seeded teams. It had originally been slated for Feb. 15-20.
The Class AAA regional tournament will be held as scheduled, beginning on Feb. 26 for the girls and Feb. 27 for the boys.
McNichols claims grappling honors
King University junior Jaclyn McNichols went 3-0 in the 101-pound weight class at the Tornado Duals last Sunday and picked up a pair of awards for her efforts.
McNichols was selected as the College Wrestler of the Week by Open Mat and earned Team USA Wrestler Athlete of the Week by USA Wrestling.
King (3-1) will travel to Emmanuel College for the Robert Horton Memorial Tournament on Sunday.
King wrestlers ranked by The Open Mat
King wrestlers Rylee Billings and Cade Radley continue to be included in the latest rankings by Open Mat. Billings, who is 2-1 on the season, is ranked 13th at 125 pounds. Ridley, who is 1-1, is ranked 12th at 285 pounds.
King split dual matches on Wednesday night, falling to 20th ranked UNC Pembroke 32-9 before bouncing back to defeat Allen 38-13.
The Tornado, which has its Sunday home match with Mount Olive postponed, will now entertain Emmanuel, Lander and Averett on Wednesday.
Niblack back with Bucs
Freshman guard Marcus Niblack has been cleared to play for ETSU after missing some time for an unspecified reason.
Niblack, who is averaging 2.1 points per game in limited time for the Buccaneers, will return for the start of a four-game homestand beginning on Saturday against Furman at Freedom Hall.