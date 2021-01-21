LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H women picked 6th in ODAC

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Emory & Henry picked 6th in ODAC

The Emory & Henry College women’s basketball team has been projected to finish sixth in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference this season in a poll voted on by the 12 programs which will compete in this year’s campaign.

Roanoke College was picked to win the ODAC title, collecting six first place votes, followed by Washington & Lee and Bridgewater, who garnered three first place votes apiece.

Emory & Henry finished 22-5 last season under reigning ODAC Coach of the Year Jaclyn Dickens. The Wasps will open this campaign that was delayed by the coronavirus on Saturday at Eastern Mennonite. Their first home game is slated for Sunday at the King Center.