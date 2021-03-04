LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H women advance in ODAC tournament

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Emory & Henry advances in ODAC

Virginia High graduate Taylor Owens scored a team-high 13 points to lead Emory & Henry to a 68-50 Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament victory over Eastern Mennonite on Thursday night at the King Center.

George Wythe’s Elizabeth Jones, Holston graduate Claudia Frost and Brianna Hogan had eight points apiece. Another Virginia High graduate, Amaya Lee, had four assists and four steals.

Emily McCombs led Eastern Mennonite with 22 points.

Emory & Henry (6-7) will play in the ODAC semifinals on Tuesday.

King eliminated by Crusaders

Ali Golden led King with four double figure scorers with 13 points, but King dropped out of the Conference Carolinas tournament with 68-59 loss at Belmont Abbey.

King led 48-47 going into the fourth quarter before the Crusaders went on a 7-0 run and never looked back to advance to the championship game.

Brittany Autry led the top-seeded Crusaders (21-2) with 22 points.