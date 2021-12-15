LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H wins at Barclays Center

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wasps win at Barclays
Gabe Brown (Ridgeview) led four Emory & Henry scorers in double figures with 19 points to lead the Wasps to a 83-60 win over D’Youville College on Tuesday afternoon at Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Malcolm Morgan (13 points, five rebounds), Jalen Leftwich (11 points, three assists) and Jacob Morgan (10 points) all reached double digits for the Wasps (7-3). Cade Looney (Grundy) tallied nine points and nine rebounds for the Wasps. Jake Moynihan and Micah Banks had eight points each for E&H, which shots 46.5 percent from the field compared to 33.3 for the Saints, who are located in Buffalo, N.Y. E&H also had the rebounding edge 51-43.
Brown also had six rebounds, and matched Looney with two blocked shots apiece.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Vikings to host Arby’s Ladies tournament
Tennessee High will host the 25th annual Arby’s Ladies Holiday Hoops Tournament, beginning on Thursday and continuing through Saturday at Viking Hall.
The eight-team field includes Tennessee High, West Ridge, Unicoi County, Morristown West, Hampton and Brentwood Academy in Tennessee. Virginia schools include Wise County Central and Ridgeview.