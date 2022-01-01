LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H whips Brewton-Parker

Gabe Brown (Ridgeview) scored 20 points to lead Emory & Henry to an 86-55 win over Brewton-Parker College (1-15) on Saturday in Mount Vernon, Georgia.

Also reaching double figures in scoring for the Wasps (8-4) were Micah Banks (14), Malcolm Morgan (13), Kevin Rodriguez (12) and Cade Looney (10).

Brown also had eight rebounds and two steals.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU game cancelled

The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team will not play its Sunday contest after the Virginia University of Lynchburg cancelled the remainder of its 2021-22 basketball season due to COVID.

ETSU, which is 1-12 and trying to snap a 10-game losing streak, is now scheduled to return to action on Thursday for its Southern Conference opener at Mercer.