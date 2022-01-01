 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H whips Brewton-Parker
0 Comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H whips Brewton-Parker

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
e

Gabe Brown (Ridgeview) scored 20 points to lead Emory & Henry to an 86-55 win over Brewton-Parker College (1-15) on Saturday in Mount Vernon, Georgia.

Also reaching double figures in scoring for the Wasps (8-4) were Micah Banks (14), Malcolm Morgan (13), Kevin Rodriguez (12) and Cade Looney (10).

Brown also had eight rebounds and two steals.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU game cancelled

The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team will not play its Sunday contest after the Virginia University of Lynchburg cancelled the remainder of its 2021-22 basketball season due to COVID.

ETSU, which is 1-12 and trying to snap a 10-game losing streak, is now scheduled to return to action on Thursday for its Southern Conference opener at Mercer.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Greeneville-Amarillo video

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts