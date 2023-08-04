COLLEGE FOOTBALL

E&H, UVa-Wise picked 9th, 10th in SAC

The Emory & Henry College football team has been chosen to finish 9th out of 12 teams in the South Atlantic Conference preseason football poll. The University of Virginia’s College at Wise placed 10th.

Emory & Henry, in his second season in the SAC, finished 5-6 last season, including a 4-5 mark in league play. The Wasps placed six players on the All-SAC Mountain Division team, including quarterback Kyle Short, running back Justin Hill, receiver Tmahdae Penn, offensive lineman Ricky Dodson, defensive back Addison Knicely and punter Ethan Muncy.

UVa-Wise, which was 2-9 last season, including 1-8 league mark, place no one on the Mountain Division team.

Newberry was the SAC coaches’ choice to win a third straight SAC crown, receiving six first place votes. Wingate collected four first place votes, while Lenoir-Rhyne and Limestone got one vote apiece.

Emory & Henry opens its season on Sept. 2 at Concord, while UVa-Wise will host Union (Ky.) on the same day.

APPALACHIAN LEAGUE

Doughboys claim Appy crown

Justin Guiliano (Canisius) threw five innings of four-hit baseball and University of Tennessee’s Colby Backus, had three hits, including two doubles, to lead Johnson City to a 4-1 Appalachian League championship victory over the Burlington on Wednesday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

Milligan’s Caleb Berry also had three hits, including a double for the Doughboys. Hayden Cooper (West Virginia) worked the final four innings, allowing two hits to pick up the save.

Guiliano struck out six batters, while Cooper fanned eight for the Doughboys.

Luke Leto (Kansas) had two of Burlington’s six hits in the loss.

Johnson City had the best record in the Appalachian League this season with a regular season mark of 35-10.