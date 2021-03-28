LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H to play for ODAC football title

Emory & Henry will play at Randolph-Macon College next Saturday afternoon at 1 for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship.

That matchup was created after R-MC (4-0, 4-0) defeated rival Hampden-Sydney 28-0 on Saturday.

Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions this season, ODAC teams were divided into two divisions based on geography. E&H (3-0, 3-0) defeated Ferrum (2-2), Southern Virginia (0-3) and winless Guilford, while the Washington and Lee game was cancelled due to COVID-19 regulations at W&L.

E&H, R-MC Hampden-Sydney (3-1, 3-1) were the only teams in the conference to post a winning record. Randolph-Macon earned the right to host the championship based off a comparison of point differential amongst common opponents.

Both E&H and R-MC have won or shared 11 ODAC titles. The last crown for E&H came in 2000.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

E&H edges Eastern Mennonite

Amber Altice and Adrienne Harris scored goals to lead the Wasps (1-6, 1-6) to a 2-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference over Eastern Mennonite (0-5, 0-5)on Sunday in Harrisonburg, Va.