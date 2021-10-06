LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H to pair with the ECAC

COLLEGE ATHETICS

E&H to pair with the ECAC

Emory & Henry Director of Athletics Anne Crutchfield announced Wednesday that the college has aligned with the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference (ECAC) as a secondary conference and will be immediately eligible for awards as well as selection to ECAC events and championships.

Emory & Henry is in its first of three years of provisional membership as it reclassifies from NCAA Division III to NCAA Division II. The Wasps, who currently compete as a NCAA Division II independent, will officially join the South Atlantic Conference on July 1, 2022 and will begin to play SAC schedules during the 2022-23 academic year.

Crutchfield said the partnership with the ECAC “is going to be great” for E&H.

“While our membership in the South Atlantic Conference is our primary focus, this gives us an opportunity for national national-level postseason play during the provisional period as well as greater in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions of the country,” Crutchfield said.

E&H men’s basketball Ben Thompson is a fan of the move.