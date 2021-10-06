LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H to pair with the ECAC

COLLEGE ATHETICS
E&H to pair with the ECAC
Emory & Henry Director of Athletics Anne Crutchfield announced Wednesday that the college has aligned with the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference (ECAC) as a secondary conference and will be immediately eligible for awards as well as selection to ECAC events and championships.
Emory & Henry is in its first of three years of provisional membership as it reclassifies from NCAA Division III to NCAA Division II. The Wasps, who currently compete as a NCAA Division II independent, will officially join the South Atlantic Conference on July 1, 2022 and will begin to play SAC schedules during the 2022-23 academic year.
Crutchfield said the partnership with the ECAC “is going to be great” for E&H.
“While our membership in the South Atlantic Conference is our primary focus, this gives us an opportunity for national national-level postseason play during the provisional period as well as greater in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions of the country,” Crutchfield said.
E&H men’s basketball Ben Thompson is a fan of the move.
“I think that it is a great opportunity for increased recognition and exposure not only for our program, but also for our student-athletes,” said Thompson Wednesday night. “Having coached in the ECAC in the past, I’ve seen the great platform that it can provide.”
As for E&H football coach Curt Newsome, he said Wednesday that he was “not sure” of the impact on his program.
The ECAC organizes six NCAA Division III bowl games in football each year, including three in the South region.
Founded in 1938, the Danbury, Connecticut, based ECAC is a “super-conference” with more than 200 members across all three NCAA Divisions, stretching from Maine to Georgia to Missouri.
The mission of the ECAC is to “enhance the experience of student-athletes participating in intercollegiate athletics, and provide great value for universities and colleges, by sponsoring championships, leagues, bowl games, tournaments, and other competitions.”
Most of the ECAC members also belong to another conference, which is often the school’s primary conference.
“On behalf of the coaches and student-athletes, I’d like to thank Coach Crutchfield and the college for searching out this partnership with the ECAC,” E&H softball coach Tommy Forrester said. “The additional opportunities for awards and chances to compete in postseason events will be an asset to our growth as we move to Division II.”
WOMEN’S WRESTLING
Hildebrandt, Molinari medal in Worlds
A pair of King University wrestlers and graduates earned medals at the Senior World Championships on Wednesday in Oslo, Norway.
Sarah Hildebrandt competed in the gold medal match, settling for a silver after falling to Remina Yoshimoto of Japan in the 50 kilograms division. Hildebrandt, who claimed bronze in the 50g at the Tokyo Olympics in August, also won a silver medal at the Senior World Games in 2018.
Forrest Molinari claimed bronze in 65 kilograms by defeating Mariya Mamashuk of Belarus. It was Molinari’s first medal after finishing fifth twice before in the Senior Games.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
King kicks past Warriors
Kendall Morrison and Mackenzie Winters scored a goal apiece to lead the Tornado to a 2-0 Conference Carolinas victory over Southern Wesleyan.
Samantha Bender had four saves in goals for King (3-4-0, 2-2-0).
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Southern Wesleyan calms Tornado
Ruben Laureano scored for King, but that was it for the Tornado in a 4-1 loss to Southern Wesleyan.
Dalton Gammon saved three shots for the Tornado (2-5-1, 0-5-0).
PRO BASKETBALL
McClung doesn’t play in Preseason Game
Mac McClung (Gate City) did not play for the Los Angeles Lakers in their second NBA Preseason game on Wednesday, a 117-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns.