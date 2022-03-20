 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H takes two softball wins over Bluefield State

  • 0
eh

The Wasps had the bats going on Sunday in taking a doubleheader sweep at Bluefield State, 17-2 and 15-0.

Emory & Henry (17-10) collected a total of 32 hits in the sweep.

Anna Thomas and Lydia Taylor had home runs for the Wasps in the opener while Kendall Varner and Allyson Steadman slugged homers in the second game.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

King falls to Pembroke

King University’s Deric Graham had four hits with a home run and two RBIs, but it wasn’t enough as the Tornado (11-10, 8-6) fell 8-2 to UNC Pembroke (17-8, 9-3) in a Conference Carolinas contest on Sunday.

ETSU tops Tennessee Tech

Garett Wallace and Tommy Barth blasted home runs to lead East Tennessee State to an 11-3 win over Tennessee Tech on Sunday in Johnson City, Tennessee.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee suffering from 'imposter syndrome'

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts