LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H takes two softball wins over Bluefield State

The Wasps had the bats going on Sunday in taking a doubleheader sweep at Bluefield State, 17-2 and 15-0.

Emory & Henry (17-10) collected a total of 32 hits in the sweep.

Anna Thomas and Lydia Taylor had home runs for the Wasps in the opener while Kendall Varner and Allyson Steadman slugged homers in the second game.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

King falls to Pembroke

King University’s Deric Graham had four hits with a home run and two RBIs, but it wasn’t enough as the Tornado (11-10, 8-6) fell 8-2 to UNC Pembroke (17-8, 9-3) in a Conference Carolinas contest on Sunday.

ETSU tops Tennessee Tech

Garett Wallace and Tommy Barth blasted home runs to lead East Tennessee State to an 11-3 win over Tennessee Tech on Sunday in Johnson City, Tennessee.