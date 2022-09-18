LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H swept by Wolves

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Wasps stung by Wolves

Louis Pereira-Scott had two of Emory & Henry’s three shots on goal and scored the Wasps’ lone goal in a 6-1 South Atlantic Conference loss to Newberry on Sunday afternoon.

Josiah Wilson had five saves in a goal for the Wasps (0-6-0, 0-3-0).

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Newberry blanks E&H

Adrienne Harris had the lone shot on goal for Emory & Henry, which dropped a 3-0 South Atlantic Conference decision to Newberry.

Natalie Capone had nine saves in goal for the Wasps (2-4-0, 0-3-0.