LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H sweeps UVa-Wise in twinbill

Emory & Henry took a come-from-behind 14-11 win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in the first game of a doubleheader and completed the Sunday sweep with a 10-2 second game win.

In the opener the Wasps (21-10) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to break an 11-11 tie as Hailey Mince delivered a two-run double to highlight the inning.

In the second game, Mince cracked a two-run home run to give the Wasps a 9-2 lead over the Cavaliers (14-10).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

ETSU tops George Washington

Ashton King smacked a walk-off, three-run home run to lead East Tennessee State (16-5) to a 10-7 win over George Washington in 10 innings on Sunday in Johnson City, Tennessee.