 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H sweeps UVa-Wise in twinbill

  • 0
e

Emory & Henry took a come-from-behind 14-11 win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in the first game of a doubleheader and completed the Sunday sweep with a 10-2 second game win.

In the opener the Wasps (21-10) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to break an 11-11 tie as Hailey Mince delivered a two-run double to highlight the inning.

In the second game, Mince cracked a two-run home run to give the Wasps a 9-2 lead over the Cavaliers (14-10).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

ETSU tops George Washington

Ashton King smacked a walk-off, three-run home run to lead East Tennessee State (16-5) to a 10-7 win over George Washington in 10 innings on Sunday in Johnson City, Tennessee.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP BASEBALL: Abingdon hands Lebanon first loss since 2019

PREP BASEBALL: Abingdon hands Lebanon first loss since 2019

“ It was a well-played game by both teams,” Abingdon coach Mark Francisco said. “It was a nice battle. Obviously, Coach [Doc] Adams does a tremendous job with his program, he has a talented group that I expect to have another great season.”

PREP ROUNDUP: Richlands wins

PREP ROUNDUP: Richlands wins

Gavin Cox homered and Colin Richardson went 3-for-3 as the Richlands Blue Tornado topped Lebanon, 9-3, for a non-district baseball win on Frid…

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton calls for changes in Saudi Arabia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts