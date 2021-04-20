 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H sweeps ODAC weekly honors for first time
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H sweeps ODAC weekly honors for first time

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Emory & Henry logo
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
E&H’s Braun, Derr claim ODAC honors
Emory & Henry’s Alex Braun has been named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Softball Player of the Week for the second time this season.
Braun led the No. 17 Wasps to a 4-0 mark last week, batting .583 (7-for-12) with two doubles and a home run. She drove in six runs and scored four as she tallied a .643 on-base percentage and a 1.000 slugging average. She also won both of her games in complete-game fashion, striking out 18 with a 2.00 ERA.
Cameron Derr claim ODAC Softball Pitcher of the Week, the first time in program history that Emory & Henry has swept ODAC weekly honors. Derr earned a pair of complete game victories, allowing just two runs and eight hits while striking out 24 in the wins.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Maroons rally past Wasps
Roanoke College scored five runs over the final two innings to rally past Emory & Henry 9-8 in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference rivalry meeting.
Emory & Henry (4-13, 3-13) led 8-4 after five innings, but the Maroons rallied for the win.
Joe Tolone led the Wasps with four hits, while Jared Foley and Max Bailey had two apiece. Hayden Milley and Jacob Zoller drove in two runs each.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Miller earns Conference Carolinas honors
Kolin Miller of King University has been chosen as the Conference Carolinas Men’s Athlete of the Week.
Miller placed fourth at the Dennis Craddock Coaches Classic last weekend in the hammer throw with a personal best mark of 51.78 meters. He also finished seventh in the shot put (12.52) and ninth in the discus (41.27).
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
King duo receives league acclaim
Ben Carlisle earned All-Conference Carolinas second team honors for the King men’s soccer team, leading the Tornado with eight points, three goals and two assists. Goalkeeper Dalton Gammon took third team honors, ranking fourth in the league with a goals against average of 1.28, and his .809 saves percentage is third in the conference.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Top-10 finish for King’s Bradford
Alex Bradford placed ninth for King University in the Conference Carolinas Golf Championship that concluded on Tuesday at Cutter Creek Golf Club in Snow Hill, N.C.
Bradford, a graduate of Providence Academy in Johnson City, finished up the three days with a 70 on Tuesday, following a 68 and 77 to finish with a 215. King was also represented by Jeppe Thybo (222), Noah Jones (224), Jose Luis Garcia Jimenez (225) and Tennessee High graduate Chad Couch (230).
HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS
Signing day for Sullivan East athletes
Three Sullivan East seniors will take part in a signing ceremony today to commit to continuing their academic and athletic careers.
Ethan Bradford will sign to play football at Tusculum, while basketball players Austin Davis will ink with Southwest Virginia Community College, while Mason Montgomery will commit to King University.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Holmes finalist for Walter Payton Award
East Tennessee State running back Quay Holmes is one of 16 finalists for the FCS Walter Payton Award, which got to the offensive player of the year and is named for legendary running back, Walter Payton.
Holmes had a terrific spring, rushing for 640 yard and eight touchdowns, in addition to 399 return yards. He accounted for 182.3 all-yards per game, which led the Southern Conference and was second in all of FCS football.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ETSU’s Oliver fills staff
New ETSU men’s basketball coach Desmond Oliver has selected Patrice Days, Mark Bialkoski and Mantoris Robinson as assistant coaches for the Buccaneers. Lucas Campbell will be the Director of Basketball Operations while Sunny Park is the Director of Basketball Sport Performance.
Days spent the last four seasons at Coastal Carolina), while Bialkoski was at Maryland for the last six years. Robinson was last at College of Charleston for three seasons.
Campbell, a four-year member of the Tennessee men’s basketball team, spent the last two seasons a graduate manager with the Vols. Park had been serving in a similar capacity at the University of Evansville since 2015.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Culbertson enticed to gridiron by Xbox
Sports News

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Culbertson enticed to gridiron by Xbox

  • Updated

Trevor Culbertson was already one of the better high school basketball players in Southwest Virginia. He is now playing football at J.I. Burton for the first time since eighth grade and has been a key cog in the Raider' run to the Region 1D championship game slated for Friday at Holston. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts