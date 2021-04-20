LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H sweeps ODAC weekly honors for first time

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

E&H’s Braun, Derr claim ODAC honors

Emory & Henry’s Alex Braun has been named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Softball Player of the Week for the second time this season.

Braun led the No. 17 Wasps to a 4-0 mark last week, batting .583 (7-for-12) with two doubles and a home run. She drove in six runs and scored four as she tallied a .643 on-base percentage and a 1.000 slugging average. She also won both of her games in complete-game fashion, striking out 18 with a 2.00 ERA.

Cameron Derr claim ODAC Softball Pitcher of the Week, the first time in program history that Emory & Henry has swept ODAC weekly honors. Derr earned a pair of complete game victories, allowing just two runs and eight hits while striking out 24 in the wins.