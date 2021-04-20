LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H sweeps ODAC weekly honors for first time

E&H’s Braun, Derr claim ODAC honors
Emory & Henry’s Alex Braun has been named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Softball Player of the Week for the second time this season.
Braun led the No. 17 Wasps to a 4-0 mark last week, batting .583 (7-for-12) with two doubles and a home run. She drove in six runs and scored four as she tallied a .643 on-base percentage and a 1.000 slugging average. She also won both of her games in complete-game fashion, striking out 18 with a 2.00 ERA.
Cameron Derr claim ODAC Softball Pitcher of the Week, the first time in program history that Emory & Henry has swept ODAC weekly honors. Derr earned a pair of complete game victories, allowing just two runs and eight hits while striking out 24 in the wins.
Maroons rally past Wasps
Roanoke College scored five runs over the final two innings to rally past Emory & Henry 9-8 in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference rivalry meeting.
Emory & Henry (4-13, 3-13) led 8-4 after five innings, but the Maroons rallied for the win.
Joe Tolone led the Wasps with four hits, while Jared Foley and Max Bailey had two apiece. Hayden Milley and Jacob Zoller drove in two runs each.
Kolin Miller of King University has been chosen as the Conference Carolinas Men’s Athlete of the Week.
Miller placed fourth at the Dennis Craddock Coaches Classic last weekend in the hammer throw with a personal best mark of 51.78 meters. He also finished seventh in the shot put (12.52) and ninth in the discus (41.27).
King duo receives league acclaim
Ben Carlisle earned All-Conference Carolinas second team honors for the King men’s soccer team, leading the Tornado with eight points, three goals and two assists. Goalkeeper Dalton Gammon took third team honors, ranking fourth in the league with a goals against average of 1.28, and his .809 saves percentage is third in the conference.
Top-10 finish for King’s Bradford
Alex Bradford placed ninth for King University in the Conference Carolinas Golf Championship that concluded on Tuesday at Cutter Creek Golf Club in Snow Hill, N.C.
Bradford, a graduate of Providence Academy in Johnson City, finished up the three days with a 70 on Tuesday, following a 68 and 77 to finish with a 215. King was also represented by Jeppe Thybo (222), Noah Jones (224), Jose Luis Garcia Jimenez (225) and Tennessee High graduate Chad Couch (230).
Signing day for Sullivan East athletes
Three Sullivan East seniors will take part in a signing ceremony today to commit to continuing their academic and athletic careers.
Ethan Bradford will sign to play football at Tusculum, while basketball players Austin Davis will ink with Southwest Virginia Community College, while Mason Montgomery will commit to King University.
Holmes finalist for Walter Payton Award
East Tennessee State running back Quay Holmes is one of 16 finalists for the FCS Walter Payton Award, which got to the offensive player of the year and is named for legendary running back, Walter Payton.
Holmes had a terrific spring, rushing for 640 yard and eight touchdowns, in addition to 399 return yards. He accounted for 182.3 all-yards per game, which led the Southern Conference and was second in all of FCS football.
ETSU’s Oliver fills staff
New ETSU men’s basketball coach Desmond Oliver has selected Patrice Days, Mark Bialkoski and Mantoris Robinson as assistant coaches for the Buccaneers. Lucas Campbell will be the Director of Basketball Operations while Sunny Park is the Director of Basketball Sport Performance.
Days spent the last four seasons at Coastal Carolina), while Bialkoski was at Maryland for the last six years. Robinson was last at College of Charleston for three seasons.