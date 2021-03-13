LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H splits softball doubleheader

The Emory & Henry Wasps earned a 6-5 win over No. 11 Transylvania Saturday before falling 4-1 to No. 4 Christopher Newport.
In the opening game, Alex Braun drove in three runs with Nicole Cox and Morgan Silvis adding two hits apiece. Winning pitcher Cameron Derr struck out seven and allowed just six hits.
Braun and Emily Scaggs paced E&H (9-1) with two hits in the second game.
Coker sweeps Cavs
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise suffered a doubleheader loss to Coker College, losing 6-5 in nine innings and 6-0.
Kaylee Jones (Eastside) went 3-for-5 in the first game, while the Highland Cavaliers managed just two hits in the nightcap.
Erskine tops Tornado
Erskine ace Hannah Houge pitched a two-hitter in each game as the Flying Fleet swept a Conference Carolinas doubleheader from the King University Tornado by scores of 3-0 and 4-2.
ETSU splits tourney games
Kelly Schmidt pitched a two-hit shutout as East Tennessee State earned a 4-0 win over Akron in the first game of the Buccaneer classic. The Bucs (6-4) later dropped a 4-3 decision to Bradley.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
E&H drops two to ODAC rival
Emory & Henry opened the season by falling 11-0 and 4-1 at Bridgewater.
Jared Foley and Casey Blevins collected two hits apiece for E&H in the second game, while pitcher J.T. Agosto allowed just eight hits over the first seven innings.
The Wasps were held to three hits in the opener.
Lenoir-Rhyne rips UVa-Wise
Lenoir Rhyne hit a dozen home runs – six in each game – as the Bears swept the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in a doubleheader by scores of 15-2 and 23-8.
UVa-Wise (1-11) has a team ERA of 15.64.
ETSU splits twinbill
Ethan Cady homered as East Tennessee State notched a 5-1 win over North Carolina Central in the first game of a doubleheader. The Buccaneers (10-5) suffered a 3-2 loss in the nightcap.