 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H splits softball doubleheader
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H splits softball doubleheader

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
eg

The Emory & Henry Wasps earned a 6-5 win over No. 11 Transylvania Saturday before falling 4-1 to No. 4 Christopher Newport.

In the opening game, Alex Braun drove in three runs with Nicole Cox and Morgan Silvis adding two hits apiece. Winning pitcher Cameron Derr struck out seven and allowed just six hits.

Braun and Emily Scaggs paced E&H (9-1) with two hits in the second game.

Coker sweeps Cavs

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise suffered a doubleheader loss to Coker College, losing 6-5 in nine innings and 6-0.

Kaylee Jones (Eastside) went 3-for-5 in the first game, while the Highland Cavaliers managed just two hits in the nightcap.

Erskine tops Tornado

Erskine ace Hannah Houge pitched a two-hitter in each game as the Flying Fleet swept a Conference Carolinas doubleheader from the King University Tornado by scores of 3-0 and 4-2.

ETSU splits tourney games

Kelly Schmidt pitched a two-hit shutout as East Tennessee State earned a 4-0 win over Akron in the first game of the Buccaneer classic. The Bucs (6-4) later dropped a 4-3 decision to Bradley.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

E&H drops two to ODAC rival

Emory & Henry opened the season by falling 11-0 and 4-1 at Bridgewater.

Jared Foley and Casey Blevins collected two hits apiece for E&H in the second game, while pitcher J.T. Agosto allowed just eight hits over the first seven innings.

The Wasps were held to three hits in the opener.

Lenoir-Rhyne rips UVa-Wise

Lenoir Rhyne hit a dozen home runs – six in each game – as the Bears swept the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in a doubleheader by scores of 15-2 and 23-8.

UVa-Wise (1-11) has a team ERA of 15.64.

ETSU splits twinbill

Ethan Cady homered as East Tennessee State notched a 5-1 win over North Carolina Central in the first game of a doubleheader. The Buccaneers (10-5) suffered a 3-2 loss in the nightcap.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
HISTORY WITH HAYES: Council, Twin Springs had a game to remember in 1996
Sports News

HISTORY WITH HAYES: Council, Twin Springs had a game to remember in 1996

  • Updated

The brief respite for the sweat-soaked, emotionally-spent, running-on-fumes teams and the raucous raw-voiced spectators was over as the horn sounded inside the gym at Thomas Walker High School – the coaches offering instruction and encouragement as the huddle broke – 10 tired teenagers trudging back on the court for the third overtime of a win-or-go-home game in the semifinals of the VHSL Region D boys basketball tournament.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts