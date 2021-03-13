LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H splits softball doubleheader

The Emory & Henry Wasps earned a 6-5 win over No. 11 Transylvania Saturday before falling 4-1 to No. 4 Christopher Newport.

In the opening game, Alex Braun drove in three runs with Nicole Cox and Morgan Silvis adding two hits apiece. Winning pitcher Cameron Derr struck out seven and allowed just six hits.

Braun and Emily Scaggs paced E&H (9-1) with two hits in the second game.

Coker sweeps Cavs

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise suffered a doubleheader loss to Coker College, losing 6-5 in nine innings and 6-0.

Kaylee Jones (Eastside) went 3-for-5 in the first game, while the Highland Cavaliers managed just two hits in the nightcap.

Erskine tops Tornado

Erskine ace Hannah Houge pitched a two-hitter in each game as the Flying Fleet swept a Conference Carolinas doubleheader from the King University Tornado by scores of 3-0 and 4-2.

ETSU splits tourney games