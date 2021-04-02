 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H splits baseball doubleheader
LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H splits baseball doubleheader

Eli Milhorn (Sullivan East) had two hits and two RBIs as Emory & Henry earned an 11-7 win over Virginia Wesleyan in the second game of an Old Dominion Athletic Conference doubleheader.

The Wasps (3-7) bounced back from a 9-8 loss in the opener.

Erskine overpowers Tornado

Erskine pounded out 32 hits on the day in sweeping a Conference Carolinas doubleheader from King University Tornado by scores of 12-6 and 7-5.

Junior Renwick drove in two runs in the first game for King (10-14, 9-12), while Harrison Barger went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in the nightcap.

UVa-Wise splits twinbill

Tyler Blaum had three hits and Hunter Meador homered as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise earned an 8-4 win over Coker in the first game of a doubleheader.

The Highland Cavaliers (4-18) suffered a 10-4 setback in the nightcap.

WOMEN’S WRESTLING

Hildebrandt in finals of Olympic trials

King University graduate Sarah Hildebrandt will go for a spot in the Olympics today.

Hildebrandt is the only Tornado grappler – past or present – to reach the championship round of the U.S. Olympic Trials and the Indiana native will face Victoria Anthony at 50 kilograms in the best-of-three finals today. NBC Sports Network will televise the men’s and women’s finals from 6:30-10 p.m.

Former King stars Alli Ragan (57 kilograms) and Forrest Molinari (62 kilograms) lost in the finals of the challenge tournament.

