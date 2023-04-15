COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Wasps sting Eagles twice

Avery Adkins had two hits, including a home run, drove in two runs, scored twice and picked up the win in leading Emory & Henry to a 9-2 South Atlantic Conference second game victory to earn a sweep at Carson-Newman on Saturday afternoon.

Morgan Silvis had three hits and drove in three runs and Mackenzie Williams had three hits and scored twice for the Wasps (9-16, 14-8).

Silvis had three hits and Adkins struck out 10 and scattered seven hits in the Wasps' opening game 3-2 win over the Eagles. Katie Williams' sixth inning single drove in what proved to be the winning run.

UVa-Wise splits with Catawba

Lebanon graduate Kara Long homered, Mallory McKnight had two hits and Bayleigh Allison (Wise Central) had one of six hits for the University of Virginia's College at Wise's 8-3 South Atlantic Conference second game home loss to Catawba.

Long scored two runs, while another Lebanon grad, Alivia Nolley, took the loss for the Highland Cavaliers (9-29, 4-16).

UVa-Wise hit three home runs and four doubles in an 8-1 opening game win over the Indians. Sarah Barrett, Emma McCaulley and McKnight went deep, while Lebanon graduate Kara Long had two doubles. McKenna Falwell scattered seven hits for the win. Allison had three hits.

King falls in heartbreaker at Barton

Makenzie Cyzick hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Barton to a 4-2 Conference Carolinas second game home victory over King.

Tinsley Thompson homered, John Battle graduate Haylee Dye doubled and Jessica Campbell singled twice for the Tornado (24-19, 9-5). Madison Walter took the loss in the circle.

Lauren Lawson homered, doubled and drove in three runs in the King's opening game 12-4 loss to the Bulldogs. Union graduate Marleigh Duncan finished up in the circle.

SWCC swept at home

Southwest Virginia Community College dropped a pair of games to Richard Brand College, 9-6 and 8-1, falling to 5-21 on the season.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Wise splits twinbill with Railsplitters

DJ Dickson hit a three-run home run and Eastside graduate Cole Harness added a two-run shot, both in the fifth inning, to lift the University of Virginia's College at Wise to an 8-7 South Atlantic Conference home win over Lincoln Memorial.

Harness finished with three hits and five RBIs and Dickson tallied three hits and three RBIs for the Highland Cavaliers (15-29, 4-16). Hunter Anderson picked up his third save as the seventh pitcher to see action for UVa-Wise.

Hunter Meador, Jeb Hurst and Harness homered in UVa-Wise's 14-6 opening game loss to the Railsplitters. Dickson had four hits and Meador drove in three runs.

King falls to No. 21 Braves

Tennessee High graduate Davis Hall and Wes Bonney had two hits each and Junior Renwick and Hall drove in a run apiece in King's 7-2 Conference Carolinas second game road loss at NCAA Division II No. 21 North Carolina-Pembroke.

Ethan Hawkins had a double for King (12-26, 2-19), which had seven errors combined in two games.

Hawkins homered and drove in two runs and Wes Bonney had two of King's seven hits in an 18-5 opening game loss at Pembroke. Luke Hale (Sullivan East) was one of five pitchers to see action for the Tornado.

Limestone digs past E&H

McCray Sawyers had three hits and Cole Cunningham homered in Emory & Henry's 7-5 South Atlantic Conference second game home loss to Limestone.

Lane Gay and Cunningham drove in two runs and Wayne Mize had two hits and scored twice for the Wasps (11-32, 3-17).

Mize homered and Jared Foley had two hits and two RBIs in the Wasps' 8-3 opening game loss to Limestone. Jermie Greene Jr. and Sawyers had two hits each.

Bears strangle Buccaneers

Garett Wallace homered, singled and drove in two runs in East Tennessee State's 13-2 Southern Conference loss at Mercer.

ETSU (15-17, 2-6) was limited to five hits.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Basile bound for Italy

Virginia Tech center is leaving the Hokies to sign with a pro team in Italy, according to The Roanoke Times.

Basile, who earned All-ACC honorable mention this year, has signed a three-year contract with Derthona Basket of Serie A.

Next season would have been Basile's sixth year of college had he decided to return. He spent four years at Wright State, including a medical redshirt year, before joining the Hokies as a graduate transfer last summer.