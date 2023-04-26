COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Wasps put two on SAC team

Coming off a stellar first season in the South Atlantic Conference, the Emory & Henry College Softball Team has seen a pair of players named to the All-SAC Teams. Junior pitcher Avery Adkins was selected to the all-league first team while sophomore centerfielder Mackenzie Williams brought home All-SAC Third-Team accolades.

Adkins becomes the first Emory & Henry woman to be selected as an All-SAC First-Teamer in any sport. She led the Wasps in the circle with 19 wins and a save, pitching a school-record 27 complete games. Her 201 innings pitched was also an E&H program-best as well as her 30 starts. She struck out 175 batters with just 21 walks for an 8.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio. At the plate, she boasted a .352 batting average, a .438 on-base percentage and a .604 slugging average. She added 15 runs, on 32 hits with six doubles, five home runs and a triple. Adkins drew 13 walks and drove in 18 with 11 multi-hit games.

Williams earned All-SAC Third Team honors and is the first E&H woman to accomplish that feat. She started all 37 games in centerfield, batting at or near the top of the lineup all season. Williams posted a team-leading .368 batting average while also leading the squad in hits (43), runs (20) and stolen bases (13). Her .448 on-base percentage was also at the top of the chart for the Wasps as she took advantage of five doubles on the year to notch a .410 slugging average. She posted a 13-game on-base streak midway through the season and also had an 11-contest stretch to open the campaign.

Emory & Henry holds a 21-16 overall record and went 16-8 in the South Atlantic Conference this year. The Wasps finished in a tie for second place with LR, but were not eligible for the SAC Tournament this year as a reclassifying member. E&H is scheduled to close out the season on Sunday against Bluefield State University.

COLLEGE GOLF

Bristol connection helps Walters State

AJ Rinehart was one of four golfers that helped Walters State qualify for the NJCAA DII National Golf Tournament with the Senators’ performance on Tuesday at Bristol Country Club.

Rinehart, who has family connections in Bristol and Johnson City, finished in a tie for 11th in the NJCAA DII Region 7/Southeast District Championship at BCC. Walters State teammate Jeremy Ellis won individual honors in a playoff. Walters State finished second to Roane State in team competition. Rinehart currently resides in Knoxville.

The NJCAA national tournament is slated for May 23-26 at Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, IN.