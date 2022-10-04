LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H player earns SAC honor

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

E&H player earns SAC honor

Emory & Henry junior kicker Cameron Jones (Jacksonville, N.C.) has been selected as the South Atlantic Conference special teams player of the week.

Jones, who has served as the kickoff specialist all season, was pressed into service as a placekicker due the illness of regular kicker Trace Butcher. He was the top-scoring specialist in the league last week making all five of his extra points and adding a 22-yard field goal for a total of eight points.

This marks the first time since the Wasps’ 27-24 win over East Tennessee State University on Sept. 26, 2015 that an E&H specialist has been recognized as a conference player of the week. That week, then-freshman Skyler Simcox hit a pair of 48-yard field goals on his way to being selected Old Dominion Athletic Conference offensive player of the week.

E&H will host the University of Virginia’s College at Wise Saturday afternoon at 1 in the Southwest Virginia Bowl V. It will be the first meeting between the Wasps and Cavaliers since 2011 and the first with both programs as NCAA Division II institutions and league opponents.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Wasps sweep UVa-Wise

Carley Williams (Tennessee High) had nine kills and three blocks and Camden Jones (Virginia High) added seven digs to lead Emory & Henry to a 26-24, 25-22, 25-22 South Atlantic Conference victory at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Both of Emory & Henry’s wins have been sweeps over the Highland Cavaliers.

Julia Hopgood had 11 kills, Marissa Snapp dished out 17 assists and Libby Bickelhaupt tallied 21 digs for the Wasps (2-16, 2-8).

Kaylee Scarce and Conner Bailey had 11 kills each for UVa-Wise (4-10, 1-9). Piper Suddeth dished out 19 assists and added 15 digs. Scarce also had 17 digs.

Bobcats stun Tornado in 5 sets

Hailee Blankenship and Abigale Jayne had 13 kills apiece, but King dropped a marathon 23-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-15, 15-11 Conference Carolinas loss to Lees-McRae.

King (9-9, 4-3) also received 14 digs and six aces from Blankenship, while Katie Harless (Abingdon) tallied 36 assists, eight digs and three aces. Claire Wilson added 16 digs and Jersey Wines had 12 digs in the loss.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Abingdon’s Hall leads Wasps

Freshman Katie Hall (Abingdon) shot a program-record 74 (+2), moving up 12 spots to tie for runner-up honors at The Scotch Invitational in Laurinburg, N.C.

Hall completed the tournament at +14 (84-74 – 158) for the best-ever 36-hole score for the Wasps, who finished third as a team.

Pittman guides King to 9th place

Ellie Pittman fired at two-day total of 159 to lead King to a ninth place finish in the Patsy Rendleman Invitational in Salisbury, N,C. Pittman had a 77 on Monday, and followed it with an 82.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

E&H finishes 6th in Scotch Invite

Freshman Jordan Kyaw finished in a six-way tie for fifth place after shooting a 77 while freshman Slade Aliff carded a 74 in the second round to move up three places into a tie for 12th at The Scotch Invitational in Laurinburg, N.C.

Emory & Henry finished sixth out of 12 teams.

UVa-Wise place 8th in Rendleman

Evan Loftis led the four-man UVa-Wise contingent with a two-day total of 157 to finish in a tie for 29tin the Rendleman Invitational in Salisbury, N.C.

UVa-Wise finished in eighth place as a team.