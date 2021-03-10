LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H loses footbal game when W&L opts out

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Shay a finalist for Joe B. Hall Award ETSU men’s basketball coach Jason Shay has been named a finalist for the 2020-21 Joe B. Hall Award, which is presented annually to the top first-year coach in Division I college basketball. Shay led ETSU to a 13-12 in his first season as head coach of the Buccaneers. His 13 wins were tied for third-most among first-year head coaches. Shay is one of seven finalists up for the award.

COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Queens tops King

Joshua Kim had 16 kills and eight digs and AJ Drooker distributed 28 assists in King’s 25-22, 25-19, 25-23 Conference Carolinas loss to Queens.

King (7-7) also received six kills and nine digs from Constan Tolentino. Noah Melendez added 10 digs in the loss.

LATE TUESDAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Knack notches save for Dodgers

Former Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University star Landon Knack pitched a scoreless ninth inning to notch a save for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night in their 5-3 Cactus League victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Making his second big-league spring training outing in a game televised by MLB Network, Knack was the seventh and final Dodgers pitcher used. He got Jose Garcia to ground out on his first pitch, allowed a single to Scott Heineman and then induced Rocky Gale to hit into a game-ending 6-4-3 double play.

Knack has a 9.00 ERA.

He is one of three Science Hill graduates in MLB spring training camps.

Daniel Norris has a 5.40 ERA in two appearances on the mound for the Detroit Tigers, while Will Craig – Knack’s brother-in-law – is 0-for-9 in seven games for the Pittsburgh Pirates.