LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H loses footbal game when W&L opts out

E&H loses game when Generals opt out
Washington and Lee announced this week that they will opt out of the spring football season and prepare for the 2021 fall campaign.
That will affect Emory & Henry, which had its fourth game of the spring season slated to be played at Washington and Lee on March 26. According to E&H, no decision has been made on whether the Wasps will attempt to pick up another game.
Emory & Henry will host Guilford on Friday and weren’t slated to play again until March 26. E&H will be eligible to play an ODAC crossover game on April 2.
King’s Turner claims more honors
One day after being selected as the Conference Carolinas Player of the Week, King junior Carly Turner has been chosen for the same honors by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA)
Turner had a terrific weekend, posting eight hits, including five doubles while batting .727 to lead King to four wins. A transfer from Wright State, Turner also scored five runs, and had her biggest performance in the last of the four games, collecting doubles and driving in six runs.
Richardson named to Buster Posey list
East Tennessee State junior catcher Kyler Richardson (Zionsville, Ind.) has been selected to the 2021 Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award Watch List.
Richardson, who is batting .323 with seven of his 10 hits this season being for extra bases, is one of 69 catchers from across the nation to be recognized.
A winner will be chosen in June.
Shay a finalist for Joe B. Hall Award
ETSU men’s basketball coach Jason Shay has been named a finalist for the 2020-21 Joe B. Hall Award, which is presented annually to the top first-year coach in Division I college basketball.
Shay led ETSU to a 13-12 in his first season as head coach of the Buccaneers. His 13 wins were tied for third-most among first-year head coaches.
Shay is one of seven finalists up for the award.
Queens tops King
Joshua Kim had 16 kills and eight digs and AJ Drooker distributed 28 assists in King’s 25-22, 25-19, 25-23 Conference Carolinas loss to Queens.
King (7-7) also received six kills and nine digs from Constan Tolentino. Noah Melendez added 10 digs in the loss.
LATE TUESDAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Knack notches save for Dodgers
Former Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University star Landon Knack pitched a scoreless ninth inning to notch a save for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night in their 5-3 Cactus League victory over the Cincinnati Reds.
Making his second big-league spring training outing in a game televised by MLB Network, Knack was the seventh and final Dodgers pitcher used. He got Jose Garcia to ground out on his first pitch, allowed a single to Scott Heineman and then induced Rocky Gale to hit into a game-ending 6-4-3 double play.
Knack has a 9.00 ERA.
He is one of three Science Hill graduates in MLB spring training camps.
Daniel Norris has a 5.40 ERA in two appearances on the mound for the Detroit Tigers, while Will Craig – Knack’s brother-in-law – is 0-for-9 in seven games for the Pittsburgh Pirates.