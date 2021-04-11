LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H leaps into a tie for first in ODAC softball

The Wasps (17-3, 7-1) jumped into a three-way tie for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference lead by taking a doubleheader sweep over Eastern Mennonite (2-14, 0-10) in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Sunday, 7-5 and 9-1.
E&H is now tied with Virginia Wesleyan and Lynchburg.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Barton downs King
King University (1-4-2, 1-4-2) closed the regular season with a 4-1 Conference Carolinas loss to Barton College (3-3-1, 3-3-1) on Sunday at home.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
King falls to Barton
King University(2-4-1, 2-3-1) ended the regular season with a 3-0 defeat to Barton College (6-1, 6-1) at home on Sunday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Catawba sweeps UVa-Wise
Catawba College (22-7, 18-6) took over first place in the South Atlantic League on Sunday with a doubleheader sweep of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise (4-23, 3-21), 11-2 and 16-3, in action in Salisbury, North Carolina.
COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING