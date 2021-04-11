 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H leaps into a tie for first in ODAC softball
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H leaps into a tie for first in ODAC softball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
e

The Wasps (17-3, 7-1) jumped into a three-way tie for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference lead by taking a doubleheader sweep over Eastern Mennonite (2-14, 0-10) in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Sunday, 7-5 and 9-1.

E&H is now tied with Virginia Wesleyan and Lynchburg.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Barton downs King

King University (1-4-2, 1-4-2) closed the regular season with a 4-1 Conference Carolinas loss to Barton College (3-3-1, 3-3-1) on Sunday at home.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

King falls to Barton

King University(2-4-1, 2-3-1) ended the regular season with a 3-0 defeat to Barton College (6-1, 6-1) at home on Sunday.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Catawba sweeps UVa-Wise

Catawba College (22-7, 18-6) took over first place in the South Atlantic League on Sunday with a doubleheader sweep of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise (4-23, 3-21), 11-2 and 16-3, in action in Salisbury, North Carolina.

COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING

King falls to Converse in final

King University fell to Converse College in the finals of the inaugural Conference Carolinas championship on Sunday in Bristol, Tennessee.

Converse won over King, 273.080-266.905.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts