LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H, King basketball go down in sweeps

Ryan to sign with King
Tennessee High senior Tori Ryan will sign a letter of intent to continue her education and softball career at King University on Wednesday.
The ceremony for Ryan – who was unable to attend a previous signing that included seven other Tennessee High seniors – will be held at Viking Hall at 2:45 p.m.
E&H loses opener
Roanoke College had 10 different players reach the scoring column – including freshman Elijah Hayes – as the Maroons rolled to an 81-52 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Emory & Henry, spoiling the season-opener for the Wasps.
Hayes, a Wise County Central High School graduate, had the first two points of his collegiate career and also pulled down two rebounds as Roanoke improved to 4-1.
E&H shot 35.8 percent from the field, committed 18 turnovers and was outrebounded 42-31. Robert Holliday Jr.’s 17-point, 10 rebound performance and Liam Bonk’s 10 points led the Wasps.
Ninety-eight not enough for King
Four King scorers reached double figures for the Tornado, but Lees-McRae did much the same in a 116-98 Conference Carolinas victory at King.
Quay Kimble scored 20 points, connecting on four of the Bobcats’ 12 3-pointers in the win.
Isaiah Curry paced King (2-7, 1-6) with 16 points, while Brandon Lamberth and J’Son Brooks added 15 each. Josh Releford had 12 points and eight assists in the loss.
ETSU’s Monsanto claims weekly award
East Tennessee State redshirt freshman guard Damari Monsanto has been named the Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week presented by GEICO.
Monsanto averaged a double-double in the two games last week for the Buccaneers for as he totaled 22.0 points and 10.5 rebounds, while shooting 62.5 percent from the field and 57 percent from beyond the arc.
Tech’s Radford to plea guilty
The Roanoke Times reported Tuesday that suspended Virginia Tech basketball player Tyrece Radford plans to plead guilty today to driving while intoxicated, according to his attorney, Jimmy Turk.
Radford was indefinitely suspended from the nationally ranked Hokies on Jan. 25 after being arrested by Blacksburg police a day earlier. He has been charged with one misdemeanor count of first-offense driving while intoxicated and one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.
He was not due to be arraigned in Montgomery County General District Court in Christiansburg until Feb. 9, but a disposition hearing on both charges has been scheduled for Wednesday.
“We’re going to go ahead and take care of everything [Wednesday],” Turk said Tuesday in a phone interview. “There’s not a lot to argue about here, … so I think a speedy resolution and a disposition for him sooner rather than later is going to be best for him.”
Slow start dooms King vs. Bobcats
Trinity Lee scored 17 points and Kiki Samsel added 15 for King, but the Tornado fell behind 20-8 after one quarter and never recovered, dropping a 74-61 Conference Carolinas decision to Lees-McRae.
Jala Holloman led three Bobcats (5-3, 5-3) in double figures with 15 points.
Ali Golden dished out seven assists and Lee grabbed seven rebounds for the Tornado (4-3, 3-3). Ryleigh Fritz added eight points in the loss.
Amaya Lee (Virginia High) had 11 points, six steals and four assists for Emory & Henry College on Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough as the Wasps dropped an 80-64 Old Dominion Athletic Conference contest at Bridgewater.
Josie Salyers (Volunteer) added 13 points and six rebounds for E&H (1-3), which committed 33 turnovers and shot just 1-for-16 from 3-point range.
Game times announced for ETSU home game.
ETSU will play its first three football games of the spring – Feb. 20 vs. Samford, March 13 vs. Furman and March 27 vs. Western Carolina – at 1:30 p.m. at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.
The regular season home finale with Chattanooga on April 17 is set for 3:30 p.m.
In addition, ETSU Athletics will permit 30 percent capacity for home games at Greene Stadium. Season ticket allocation is currently in process. Additional information will come at a later time, according to a press release.
Johnson City to be known as Doughboys
The Johnson City Doughboys were the third Appalachian League team to unveil a new identity as they join the Bristol State Liners and Burlington Sock Puppets.
The Doughboys was another name for World War I Soldiers and the Johnson City Soldiers (1910–1913; 1921–1924; 1937–1938) previously played in the Appy League.
The Johnson City Doughboys host the Bristol State Liners on June 3 as the Appalachian League debuts as a collegiate wood-bat summer league for college freshmen and sophomores.