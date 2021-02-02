LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H, King basketball go down in sweeps

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

E&H loses opener

Roanoke College had 10 different players reach the scoring column – including freshman Elijah Hayes – as the Maroons rolled to an 81-52 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Emory & Henry, spoiling the season-opener for the Wasps.

Hayes, a Wise County Central High School graduate, had the first two points of his collegiate career and also pulled down two rebounds as Roanoke improved to 4-1.

E&H shot 35.8 percent from the field, committed 18 turnovers and was outrebounded 42-31. Robert Holliday Jr.’s 17-point, 10 rebound performance and Liam Bonk’s 10 points led the Wasps.

Ninety-eight not enough for King

Four King scorers reached double figures for the Tornado, but Lees-McRae did much the same in a 116-98 Conference Carolinas victory at King.

Quay Kimble scored 20 points, connecting on four of the Bobcats’ 12 3-pointers in the win.

Isaiah Curry paced King (2-7, 1-6) with 16 points, while Brandon Lamberth and J’Son Brooks added 15 each. Josh Releford had 12 points and eight assists in the loss.

ETSU’s Monsanto claims weekly award

East Tennessee State redshirt freshman guard Damari Monsanto has been named the Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week presented by GEICO.

Monsanto averaged a double-double in the two games last week for the Buccaneers for as he totaled 22.0 points and 10.5 rebounds, while shooting 62.5 percent from the field and 57 percent from beyond the arc.

Tech’s Radford to plea guilty

The Roanoke Times reported Tuesday that suspended Virginia Tech basketball player Tyrece Radford plans to plead guilty today to driving while intoxicated, according to his attorney, Jimmy Turk.

Radford was indefinitely suspended from the nationally ranked Hokies on Jan. 25 after being arrested by Blacksburg police a day earlier. He has been charged with one misdemeanor count of first-offense driving while intoxicated and one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.

He was not due to be arraigned in Montgomery County General District Court in Christiansburg until Feb. 9, but a disposition hearing on both charges has been scheduled for Wednesday.

“We’re going to go ahead and take care of everything [Wednesday],” Turk said Tuesday in a phone interview. “There’s not a lot to argue about here, … so I think a speedy resolution and a disposition for him sooner rather than later is going to be best for him.”