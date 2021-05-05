LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H host Hornets with ODAC title game bid at stake

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
E&H sets up ODAC showdown
The second-seeded and ninth-ranked Emory & Henry Wasps will face the No. 3 seed Lynchburg Hornets today at 1 in Emory with a spot in the ODAC championship on the line.
E&H (26-6) and Lynchburg (28-16) split a pair of semifinal games on Wednesday.
In the opener, the Hornets held E&H to four hits en route to a 6-4 win.
The Wasps then responded with a 7-3 victory as Alex Braun (13-3) crafted a six-hitter. Leadoff batter Anna Thomas, Kendall Varner and Braun all homered for E&H, with Braun driving in three runs and Thomas driving in two. Thomas, Nicole Cox and Braun all collected two hits for E&H.
In the other semifinal bracket on Wednesday, top ranked and regular season ODAC champ Virginia Wesleyan (35-5-1) swept fourth seed Roanoke.
The winner of today’s E&H vs. Lynchburg contest will open a best-of-three championship series against Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday afternoon with two games.