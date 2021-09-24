LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H falls to Christopher Newport in volleyball

Christopher Newport had no trouble posting a 25-13, 25-15, 25-18 win over Emory & Henry. E&H (4-7) was led by freshman Camden Jones’ four kills and six digs. A former star at Virginia High, Jones currently leads the Wasps with 122 digs.

LMU overwhelms UVa-Wise

Lincoln Memorial made quick work of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in a 25-16, 25-19, 25-16 win. UVa-Wise (3-8) was led by Abingdon High School grad Cassie Farley’s seven kills.

LATE THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Graham wins Southwest District

Brayden Surface earned medalist honors with a 75 to lead Graham to the Southwest District championship on Thursday at Tazewell Country Club.

Graham, which finished with a 338, outdistanced Marion (352) by 14 strokes and both will advance to the Region 2D tournament on Tuesday at Lonesome Pine Country Club. Virginia High (358), Tazewell (443) and Richlands (454) rounded out the team scores.