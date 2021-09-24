 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H falls to Christopher Newport in volleyball
LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H falls to Christopher Newport in volleyball

Christopher Newport had no trouble posting a 25-13, 25-15, 25-18 win over Emory & Henry. E&H (4-7) was led by freshman Camden Jones’ four kills and six digs. A former star at Virginia High, Jones currently leads the Wasps with 122 digs.

LMU overwhelms UVa-Wise

Lincoln Memorial made quick work of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in a 25-16, 25-19, 25-16 win. UVa-Wise (3-8) was led by Abingdon High School grad Cassie Farley’s seven kills.

LATE THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Graham wins Southwest District

Brayden Surface earned medalist honors with a 75 to lead Graham to the Southwest District championship on Thursday at Tazewell Country Club.

Graham, which finished with a 338, outdistanced Marion (352) by 14 strokes and both will advance to the Region 2D tournament on Tuesday at Lonesome Pine Country Club. Virginia High (358), Tazewell (443) and Richlands (454) rounded out the team scores.

Five individuals also qualified for region play, including the Virginia High quartet of Caleb Leonard (77), Wes Brown (85), Joh David Moser (97) and Tyler Eller (99). Richlands’ Elise Clevinger also advanced with a 91.

Surface was followed on the leaderboard by Leonard (77), the Marion duo of Tyler Sayers (79) and Grayson Sheets (79), along with Graham’s Joe Tyson, who shot an 85.

Surface was selected as the SWD player of the year. Coach of the year honors went to Jason McClure of Marion.

Check out the brief capsules and predictions for tonight's 16 high school football games in the region, in addition to two more being played on Saturday. 

