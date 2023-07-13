COLLEGE ATHLETICS

E&H moves to third NCAA DII provisional year

The NCAA Division II Membership Committee has approved Emory & Henry College for advancement to year three of provisional membership. The announcement was made following the completion of annual reporting by E&H and deliberation by the membership committee. College officials learned of the news on Thursday morning during a conference call with the NCAA.

“This is a significant step as Emory & Henry continues to build upon its excellence in athletics,” said E&H President Dr. John W. Wells. “We are proud of our student-athletes and our athletics staff and are grateful for the loyalty of our supporters. We look forward to the continued competition within the South Atlantic Conference and the work with the NCAA Division II personnel.”

The upcoming academic year will be the final of three years of provisional status in the College’s reclassification from NCAA Division III to Division II. This year, Emory & Henry will also take a step forward in its South Atlantic Conference membership as it is now eligible for SAC Tournament play in all sports in addition to conference awards.

“We are extremely pleased that the NCAA has approved our advancement to provisional year three,” said Dr. Anne Crutchfield, Vice President for Athletics. “While there is still much work to be done as we continue the realignment process, Emory & Henry has inspected every facet of its athletic program to ensure the best student-athlete experience possible and the best future for the College as a whole. We are looking forward to the next step in this process and our continued growth as a member of the SAC.”

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

E&H hire Laird to lead Wasps Emory & Henry College has announced the hiring of Joe Laird as the inaugural varsity head men’s lacrosse coach. The team will begin play in the spring of 2025 and represents a rebirth and enhancement of men’s lacrosse on the E&H campus as the sport existed in the form of a club team in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Laird began his duties on July 1 after a successful three-year run as the head coach of the University of Illinois’s Men’s Collegiate Lacrosse Association (MCLA) program. Prior to his time in Champaign, Laird had a 12-year run as the head coach at Crown Point High School in Indiana, where he was named the Indiana Coach of the Year in 2019 by USA Lacrosse.

As an undergraduate at Eastern Michigan University, Laird was a member of the Eagles’ MCLA squad. He graduated in 2012 from EMU.

E&H had previously hired Tom Flynn as the school’s first women’s lacrosse coach.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Bucketneers to hold open

practice at ETSU With the Bucketneers – ETSU’s alumni team playing in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) – back on campus, the team will be holding an open practice on Tuesday inside Brooks Gym at 7 p.m.

The Bucketneers will open play in the TBT on July 21 in Cincinnati.

Tuesday’s practice/scrimmage is free and open to the general public. Following the event, fans will get the opportunity to meet the players and get autographs. In addition, Bucketneers team merchandise will also be sold on site.

ETSU alums playing this year for the Bucketneers include Bo Hodges, Isaac Banks, Jalan McCloud and Jalen Riley. In addition, former Bucs Joe Hugley, Isaiah Tisdale, Patrick Good and Jordan Coffin are all part of the coaching staff, while Dillon Reppart is the General Manager.

The Bucketneers are 6-2 all-time in TBT and have reached the Sweet 16 each season.