LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H drops volleyball opener
  • Updated
Emory & Henry College (new logo)
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Maroons sweep past Wasps
Carley Williams (Tennessee High) had 11 kills and Marissa Snapp added 15 assists, but Emory & Henry dropped its volleyball season opener 25-19, 15-17, 25-20 at Roanoke College.
Abbie Dillon added 11 assists and Sarah Moore (Dobyns-Bennett) had 11 digs for the Wasps
COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING
King’s Reynolds picks up national award
Catherine Reynolds, a member of the King University acrobatics & tumbling team, has been selected as the National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) Athlete of the Week after leading the Tornado to a third straight win against Belmont Abbey.
She competed in 10 heats including the team event, setting one program record and helped King set three season-high marks in other events.
Alexis Wynn picked up NCATA honorable mention freshman of the week honors.
