LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H downs Bluefield State in volleyball
Emory & Henry took a 25-18, 25-17, 25-19 win over Bluefield State Sunday on Senior Day in Emory, Virginia.

The Wasps honored Ashley Clayton, Keely Doyle and Delaini Nagy prior to the match.

Nagy had eight kills while Carley Williams added six kills.

Clayton and Camden Jones both had five kills. Jones also had three aces, three blocks and 12 digs for the Wasps (10-11).

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Wasps blank Salem

Ryan Boyette and Jado Masambeta scored second half goals to lead Emory & Henry to a 2-0 win over Salem (West Virginia) University on Sunday at home.

Spencer Scott had 10 saves on goal for the Wasps (4-9).

