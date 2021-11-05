 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H bops Bluefield
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H bops Bluefield

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
e

Carley Williams (Tennessee High) and Hannah Watson (Dobyns-Bennett) each had eight kills in Emory & Henry’s 25-22, 25-19, 25-18 win over Bluefield. The Wasps are 14-11.

UVa-Wise loses eighth straight

Anderson earned a 25-17, 25-13, 25-12 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise as the Highland Cavaliers lost their eighth straight match. The Highland Cavaliers (4-19, 0-5) received eight kills from Adison Minor (Tennessee High) and haven’t won since a victory over Emory & Henry on Oct. 5.

UNC Pembroke pounds Tornado

Conference Carolinas leader UNC Pembroke collected a 23-25, 25-12, 25-16, 25-17 win over the King University Tornado. King (15-12, 10-6) was led by Julie Ward’s 14 kills and 16 digs.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU wins exhibition

Ladarius Brewer had 18 points and five rebounds as East Tennessee State earned a 91-58 win over NCAA Division II Catawba in an exhibition game.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL: Picks for Friday, Saturday football games
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL: Picks for Friday, Saturday football games

  • Updated

A total of 15 high school football games will be played over the next two days involving local teams, including two Tennessee schools in playoffs, and Virginia completing its regular season. Check out who the Bristol Herald Courier is picking to win each of the games. 

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung to make G League debt
Sports News

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung to make G League debt

  • Updated

Former Gate City High School star Mac McClung will play his first game for the South Bay Lakers tonight as the team opens the season at home against the G League Ignite...In other local briefs, Cara Taylor became the first West Ridge runner to participate in the Class AAA state cross country meet. Both King (Memphis) and Emory & Henry (Radford) women's basketball programs played NCAA Division 1 exhibition games, both of which resulted in losses. 

PREP ROUNDUP: Cooper’s 7 TDs lifts Twin Valley past Honaker
Sports News

PREP ROUNDUP: Cooper’s 7 TDs lifts Twin Valley past Honaker

  • Updated

Jeighkob Cooper had a game as unusual as the spelling of his first name, scoring seven touchdowns to lead Twin Valley to a surprising 50-36 Black Diamond District victory over Honaker. It was the final regular season game for Honaker head coach Doug Hubbard, who is retiring after the season ends. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts