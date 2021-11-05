LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H bops Bluefield

Carley Williams (Tennessee High) and Hannah Watson (Dobyns-Bennett) each had eight kills in Emory & Henry’s 25-22, 25-19, 25-18 win over Bluefield. The Wasps are 14-11.
UVa-Wise loses eighth straight
Anderson earned a 25-17, 25-13, 25-12 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise as the Highland Cavaliers lost their eighth straight match. The Highland Cavaliers (4-19, 0-5) received eight kills from Adison Minor (Tennessee High) and haven’t won since a victory over Emory & Henry on Oct. 5.
UNC Pembroke pounds Tornado
Conference Carolinas leader UNC Pembroke collected a 23-25, 25-12, 25-16, 25-17 win over the King University Tornado. King (15-12, 10-6) was led by Julie Ward’s 14 kills and 16 digs.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ETSU wins exhibition
Ladarius Brewer had 18 points and five rebounds as East Tennessee State earned a 91-58 win over NCAA Division II Catawba in an exhibition game.