LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H blanks Wildcats on pitch

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Wasps sting Johnson & Wales

Adrienne Harris, Helen Frazier, Olivia Haynes and Camilla Dobraniecki scored goals to lead Emory & Henry to a 4-0 win over Johnson & Wales on Tuesday night.

The Wasps (5-1-2), which bounced back from their first loss of the season, had 31 shots, including 16 on goal, while the Wildcats had just one on goal.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Crusaders topple Tornado

Katie Harless (Abingdon) had 16 assists, Gabri Puertas tallied 12 digs and Hailee Blankenship contributed eight kills in King’s 25-23, 25-20, 25-13 Conference Carolinas victory at North Greenville.

King (7-6, 2-2) also received seven kills from Julie Ward and eight assists by Georgia Davis.

COLLEGE GOLF

Tornado men win King Invitational

Samuel Trueba fired 2-under 138 over two days to lead the Tornado men’s golf team to the 12-team King Invitational victory at Golf Club of Bristol.