LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H blanks Wildcats on pitch
LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H blanks Wildcats on pitch

  • Updated
Emory & Henry College (new logo)

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Wasps sting Johnson & Wales

Adrienne Harris, Helen Frazier, Olivia Haynes and Camilla Dobraniecki scored goals to lead Emory & Henry to a 4-0 win over Johnson & Wales on Tuesday night.

The Wasps (5-1-2), which bounced back from their first loss of the season, had 31 shots, including 16 on goal, while the Wildcats had just one on goal.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Crusaders topple Tornado

Katie Harless (Abingdon) had 16 assists, Gabri Puertas tallied 12 digs and Hailee Blankenship contributed eight kills in King’s 25-23, 25-20, 25-13 Conference Carolinas victory at North Greenville.

King (7-6, 2-2) also received seven kills from Julie Ward and eight assists by Georgia Davis.

COLLEGE GOLF

Tornado men win King Invitational

Samuel Trueba fired 2-under 138 over two days to lead the Tornado men’s golf team to the 12-team King Invitational victory at Golf Club of Bristol.

Sasha Gardiner’s second place finish with a two-day tally of 155 led the King women to an eighth place finish in the King Invitational. Nilubol Panno’s 151 led Tusculum to the team title.

COLLEGE BASS FISHING

King records top-10 finish

The King University tandem of Hunter McClaskey and Landon Lawson finished seventh in the College Bass Shootout in Dayton, Tenn. The duo caught five fish that totaled 11 pounds, 13 ounces.

King teammates Gavin Cloutier and Dylan Thompson finished 24, snagging three fish at six points, two ounces.

