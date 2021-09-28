LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H blanks Wildcats on pitch

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
Wasps sting Johnson & Wales
Adrienne Harris, Helen Frazier, Olivia Haynes and Camilla Dobraniecki scored goals to lead Emory & Henry to a 4-0 win over Johnson & Wales on Tuesday night.
The Wasps (5-1-2), which bounced back from their first loss of the season, had 31 shots, including 16 on goal, while the Wildcats had just one on goal.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Crusaders topple Tornado
Katie Harless (Abingdon) had 16 assists, Gabri Puertas tallied 12 digs and Hailee Blankenship contributed eight kills in King’s 25-23, 25-20, 25-13 Conference Carolinas victory at North Greenville.
King (7-6, 2-2) also received seven kills from Julie Ward and eight assists by Georgia Davis.
COLLEGE GOLF
Tornado men win King Invitational
Samuel Trueba fired 2-under 138 over two days to lead the Tornado men’s golf team to the 12-team King Invitational victory at Golf Club of Bristol.
Sasha Gardiner’s second place finish with a two-day tally of 155 led the King women to an eighth place finish in the King Invitational. Nilubol Panno’s 151 led Tusculum to the team title.
COLLEGE BASS FISHING
King records top-10 finish
The King University tandem of Hunter McClaskey and Landon Lawson finished seventh in the College Bass Shootout in Dayton, Tenn. The duo caught five fish that totaled 11 pounds, 13 ounces.
King teammates Gavin Cloutier and Dylan Thompson finished 24, snagging three fish at six points, two ounces.