LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H baseball, softball victorious on diamonds

COLLEGE BASEBALL Emory & Henry holds off Ferrum Caleb Haynes had two hits and scored four runs and Michael Owen was able to put an end to a ninth-inning rally in Emory & Henry’s 8-7 Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory over Ferrum. Joe Tolone and Jacob Zoller drove in three runs apiece, while Hayden Milley and Chandler Kezele had two hits each for the Wasps (2-6, 2-6). Jack Singleton picked up the win, allowing six hits and just one earned run in six innings on the mound. Ferrum rallied from an 8-2 deficit in the top of the ninth, but Owen was able to induce one final batter into a force play to end the game.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL Wasps sting Guilford, twice Emory & Henry swept an ODAC doubleheader from Guilford, 9-5 and 8-0, as the No. 20 ranked Wasps improved to 10-2 on the season. It was Emory & Henry’s first win as a nationally-ranked team in program history. Emily Scaggs drove in three runs in the 9-5 opener, with a two-run home run and a sacrifice fly. Anna Thomas added a three-run double for the Wasps. Cameron Derr picked up her seventh win of the season in the circle. Alex Braun earned the complete game shutout in the nightcap, scattering five hits and striking out six over the six innings for the Wasps. A two-run single by Morgan Silvis capped an eight-run sixth inning. Braun also had three hits in the win.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Ward digs King past Converse

Julie Ward had 27 digs to go with 22 kills to lead King to a 23-25, 26-24, 26-24, 25-16 Conference Carolinas road victory at Converse.

Ward’s 27 digs were the fifth-most in a match in the NCAA Division II era, and the second most in a four-set match.

Brittany Ramsey (11 kills, five blocks), Georgia Davis (27 assists, 10 digs), Katie Harless (Abingdon, 23 assists, 10 digs), Brittney Ramsey (11 kills) and Abigail Shaffer (24 digs) also contributed for the Tornado (12-2, 8-1).

Railsplitters stop Cavaliers

Adison Minor and Madelyn Lawrence had four kills apiece in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s 25-20 25-13. 25-19 South Atlantic Conference loss to Lincoln Memorial.

Evynne Stafford had 14 digs and Rylee Waye added 10 assists for the winless Cavaliers (0-8, 0-8).

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

King’s Gammon claims honors

King University senior Dalton Gammon posted his first shutout of the season last week, and has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Defensive Player of the Week.

In his lone start of the week, Gammon posted his first shutout of the season as he helped King to a 0-0 draw with Belmont Abbey College. The shutout is also the third of Gammon’s career. In the contest, Gammon turned away all three shots he faced as the King defense held the Crusaders to only nine shots on the day.

Gammon also earned the same honors on March 2.

MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

Small picked as top rookie

King University wrestler Christian Small has been selected as the National Collegiate Wrestling Association (NWCA) Super Region II Rookie of the Year, adding another honor to the NCAA All-America recognition.

He becomes the first wrestler in program history to earn NWCA Region Wrestler of the Year honors. He has also been chosen as the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas (SACC) Freshman of the Year and was second all-SACC.

Small, a freshman from Canton, Ga., posted a 12-4 record with two pins, qualifying for the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships. He finished runner-up in the region championship and won two matches to earn at the national meet to earn All-America honors.

COLLEGE GOLF

Bradford leads King on links

Alex Bradford finished in 15th place to lead King to a 17th place in the Tennessee River Rumble in Londen, Tenn.

Bradford fired a 73 and 70 in two rounds on Monday and finished up with a 72 on Tuesday for a three-day total of 215.

King will compete in the Conference Carolinas championship on April 18-20 in Snow Hill, N.C.