COLLEGE BASEBALL

Wasps slug past King

Emory & Henry pounded two home runs, two triples and six doubles, and also scored eight runs in the eighth to wallop visiting King 19-15 on Tuesday afternoon.

Wayne Mize homered, doubled, scored four runs and drove in three more for the Wasps (11-29). Jermie Greene Jr. had two doubles, a triple and three RBIs, while Triston Hensley homered and drove in two runs.

Jared Foley, Tyler Bradley and Greene had three hits each for Emory & Henry. Andrew Parr and Nick Cerrato combined to allow nine hits.

Mason Swartz and Jake Lathrop each homered for King. Swartz drove in two runs, while Tennessee high graduate Davis Hall doubled for the Tornado.

ETSU tops Highlanders

Cameron Sisneros doubled home two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift East Tennessee State to a 6-5 home non-conference win over Radford.

Sisneros finished with two doubles, a home run, four RBIs and scored two runs for ETSU (15-15). Tommy Barth had two hits, while six pitchers combined to scatter 10 hits.

Abingdon graduate Tanner Barrs was 0-for-4 for the Highlanders, which scored four runs in the fourth, but managed just one over the final five innings.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King sweeps Cavaliers

Savana Luper won her 10th game of the season, combining with Madison Walter to allow just three hits in a 5-0 opening game non-conference win at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Lauren Lawson homered, score twice and drove in two run for the Tornado. Jessica Campbell had three hits and Camryn Haag had two in the win.

Lebanon graduate Kara Long had two hits for the Highland Cavaliers.

Campbell had three hits, including a home run, to lift King (24-17) to an 8-3 second game win over UVa-Wise. John Battle graduate Maggie Deel, Carly Turner and Lilly Million had two hits each. Campbell nand Million had two RBIs apiece.

UVa-Wise (8-28) had six hits, including a double, two singles and three RBIs from McKenna Falwell. Alivia Nolley (Lebanon) took the loss in the circle.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Spainhour hired by ETSU’s Savage

ETSU men’s basketball head coach Brooks Savage had added Josh Spainhour as the Buccaneers’ Director of Basketball Sport Performance.

Spainhour spent last year as the assistant strength and conditioning coach at Wake Forest under former ETSU Director of Basketball Sport Performance, Mike Starke. He has also worked at Kansas State and Miami. He played college basketball at Guilford College in 2013-14.