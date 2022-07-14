LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H approved for second provisional year

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

E&H approved for second provisional year

Emory & Henry College has advanced to the second year of NCAA Division II provisional membership, according to a press release. The news comes less than two weeks after E&H officially began its tenure as a member of the South Atlantic Conference.

The 2022-23 academic year will be the second of three years of provisional status in the College’s reclassification from NCAA Division III to Division II. This year E&H will play a full SAC schedule and will be eligible for player of the week and all-conference awards.

With satisfactory performance in the upcoming year, the Wasps will begin provisional year three in August of 2023. Along with this, all teams will be eligible to compete for SAC Championships, but will not yet be able to play in the NCAA Tournament.

With continued satisfactory progress, Emory & Henry will be eligible for full Division II membership for the 2024-25 academic year, which includes eligibility for NCAA Championship events.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Mullins transfers to Emmanuel

Haley Mullins will still be pitching in Conference Carolinas next season, but will do so for a different school.

The former Wise County Central High School standout will continue her softball career at Emmanuel College in Georgia as she transfers from King University.

Mullins was 1-0 with a 3.11 ERA in four appearances this past season for King.

PREP SPORTS

Tazewell fills coaching roles

Brandon McDaniel has been selected as the new baseball coach at Tazewell High School.

McDaniel, who was an assistant for four-year coach Mike Fowler, played football and wrestled at Tazewell, and also serves as defensive coordinator for the football team.

In other Tazewell staff changes, Jarred Angles has been chosen to replace Cade Mullins as boys soccer coach for the Bulldogs.