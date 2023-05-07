HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

District 1-AAA ruling expected today The TSSAA plans to hand down a decision this morning on the suspended District 1-AAA loser’s bracket game that was stopped in the bottom of the seventh inning on Saturday after a fight broke out with Elizabethton leading Unicoi County 11-9 with runners on first and third and one out.

The contest was suspended until the TSSAA could make a decision. Tennessee High was slated to play the winner of that game in the District 1-AAA championship game on Sunday in Johnson City, but that game was canceled.

Tennessee High awaits word on what happens next. The Vikings have qualified for the Region 1-AAA tournament that begins on Friday. They will be joined by District 2-AA qualifiers Greeneville and Cherokee. One spot is still vacant pending the TSSAA decision.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King hoping for NCAA at-large berthThe King University softball team will learn this morning if they are bound for the NCAA Southeast Regional Championship for a second straight season.

King was listed eighth in the final NCAA Regional Rankings last week. Eight teams will qualify for the NCAA Southeast Regional Championship. After the automatic bids are awarded in each conference, the region rankings are used to select the final five participants.

The Tornado are seeking their fourth NCAA Southeast Regional appearance. King earned Conference Carolinas’ automatic bid in their last three NCAA Southeast Regional Appearances, 2013, 2018 and 2022.

King (34-21) won the Conference Carolinas regular season title for the second straight year, posting a 16-6 league mark, but finished second in the postseason tournament to Francis Marion.

The NCAA Tournament field will be announced on Monday on NCAA.com at 10 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Sisneros hits 3 HRs for BucsCameron Sisneros hit three home runs in East Tennessee State’s 20-7 non-conference loss at No. 16 Oklahoma State on Sunday in Stillwater, Okla.

Sisneros, who drove in four runs and scored four times for the Buccaneers, hit five home runs in the three-game series with the Cowboys.

Oklahoma State’s Nolan Schubart matched Sisneros with three home runs of his own, two of which were grand slams, while also scoring four runs and driving 10 runs for the Cowboys.

Oklahoma State (33-14) scored six runs each in the second and fourth innings and four apiece in the sixth and seventh, with the game called after the seventh inning.

Nick Iannantone also homered for ETSU, which lost three games to Oklahoma State by a combined 44-18.

ETSU (20-25) returns home to face North Carolina-Asheville in the Buccaneers’ final non-conference game of the season on Tuesday.