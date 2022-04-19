LOCAL BRIEFS: Dirt, night racing returning to BMS in 2023

NASCAR

Dirt, night racing returning to BMS in 2023

Bristol Motor Speedway officials announced on Tuesday that the spring race for the NASCAR Cup series will be run with a dirt surface for a third straight year, and it will be at night for the second year in a row.

Jerry Caldwell, the president and general manager of BMS released a statement on the decision after the race drew more than 4 million viewers on FOX, the most-watched NASCAR event at BMS since the spring of 2016.

“I’m so thankful for our owners, Bruton and Marcus Smith, allowing our Bristol Motor Speedway team to put on an amazing Easter celebration and NASCAR race weekend that exceeded our expectations with strong ticket sales and primetime viewership on FOX,” said Caldwell, in the statement. “Bristol Motor Speedway will prepare for a spring night race on dirt in 2023, giving the fans two great NASCAR shows on different surfaces. The dates for our NASCAR events will not be available until later this year.

“To guarantee the best seats for more amazing dirt racing next year, guests may contact the ticket office or visit our website at BristolMotorSpeedway.com to renew their tickets today.”

NASCAR also announced on Tuesday that the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt on Saturday was the most-watched Truck race at BMS ever, dating back to the inaugural season in 1995.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Big Blues slug past UVa-Wise

Cole Harness and Cole Taylor each homered for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, but Bluefield State overcame an early 6-0 deficit to defeat the Highland Cavaliers 16-11.

Bluefield State scored seven runs in the fourth and added seven more in the seventh and eighth innings to pull away from UVa-Wise.

Bret Roberts, DJ Dickson, Kyle Hoeth and Taylor had two hits each for the Cavaliers (17-29), which scored five runs in the first and ninth innings. UVa-Wise also walked nine batters and committed four errors.

Tusculum holds off late King rally

Lebanon graduate Preston Steele and Tennessee High’s Deric Graham joined Junior Renwick, and Wes Bonney with two hits each in King’s 15-14 loss to Tusculum.

Steele had two doubles and drove in two runs. Robbie Scott had three hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs. Renwick had a double and triple for the Tornado (18-18), which matched the Pioneers with 17 hits apiece.

King scored seven runs in the ninth to fall one run short.

Luke Hale (Sullivan East) was one of five pitchers used by King. Tusculum scored 13 runs between the fourth and seventh innings.

SWCC stomped

Caleb McNeely and Caleb Marmo homered as Walters State Community College stormed to a 14-0 win over Southwest Virginia Community College in a game played at East Tennessee State University’s Thomas Stadium.

SWCC (2-33-1) was limited to four hits and two of those came from Lebanon High School graduate Anthony Houchins. Derek Francis and Caleb Collins (Abingdon) had the others.

PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL

Player has three tackles

Former East Tennessee State University star Nasir Player made three tackles on Monday night for the Pittsburgh Maulers in their 17-3 United States Football League loss to the Tampa Bay Bandits.