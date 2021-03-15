LOCAL BRIEFS: Dirt Nationals underway at BMS

After rain postponed Monday’s features in the 602 Late Model, Modified and Sport Mod classes in the Bristol Dirt Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway, Tuesday’s program has been moved up to a 2 p.m. start.

Action in the 604 Late Model, Open Modified and Stock Car divisions will follow Tuesday night. There will be 10 heat races in each division before the features.

Drivers from 40 states, including several competitors from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, were among the over 1,300 entrants in the diverse event. That list features Lebanon’s Tyler Arrington, who was among the fastest drivers during 604 Late Model testing.

The grandstands will be closed until Friday, but fans can stream the action at raceXR.plus.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Magnante to manage in Appy League

Rick Magnante served as a manager in the previous reiteration of the Appalachian League and he will do so in the new version as well.