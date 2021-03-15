LOCAL BRIEFS: Dirt Nationals underway at BMS

After rain postponed Monday’s features in the 602 Late Model, Modified and Sport Mod classes in the Bristol Dirt Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway, Tuesday’s program has been moved up to a 2 p.m. start.
Action in the 604 Late Model, Open Modified and Stock Car divisions will follow Tuesday night. There will be 10 heat races in each division before the features.
Drivers from 40 states, including several competitors from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, were among the over 1,300 entrants in the diverse event. That list features Lebanon’s Tyler Arrington, who was among the fastest drivers during 604 Late Model testing.
The grandstands will be closed until Friday, but fans can stream the action at raceXR.plus.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Magnante to manage in Appy League
Rick Magnante served as a manager in the previous reiteration of the Appalachian League and he will do so in the new version as well.
It was announced on Monday that the 73-year-old Magnante will pilot the Johnson City Doughboys. Magnante managed the Bristol Tigers in 1987 and 1988 when the Appy League was a rookie-ball circuit with professional affiliations. It will debut this summer as a wooden-bat amateur league for rising college freshmen and sophomores.
Magnante managed in the minor leagues for 16 seasons and also guided South Africa in the 2006 and 2009 editions of the World Baseball Classic.
Also on Monday, former MLB pitcher Jack McDowell was named as manager of the Burlington Sock Puppets. He won a College World Series at Stanford and pitched in the big leagues from 1987-1999. McDowell was the 1993 American League Cy Young Award winner while with the Chicago White Sox.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Taylor takes ODAC honor
Emory & Henry College senior quarterback Hunter Taylor has been selected as the Old Dominion Athletic Conference offensive player of the week. He was 11-of-17 for 246 yards and two touchdowns last Saturday in the Wasps’ 47-6 win over Guilford.