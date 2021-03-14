 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Dirt Nationals set for BMS
The Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals will begin tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway and continue through Saturday.

The event attracted over 1,300 drivers from across the country and will feature eight divisions of racing, including the marquee Super Late Model class.

Tonight’s action is scheduled to begin at 4 with heat racing for the 602 Late Models. Events in Sport Mod and Modifieds will follow.

While fans can stream the races via racexr.plus, the grandstands will only be open on Friday and Saturday. That’s when NASCAR Cup stars such as Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and defending series champion Chase Elliott will compete in Super Late Models.

Joey Logano is entered in the Open Modified division, while Corey LaJoie and Austin Dillon will compete in Crate Late Models.

Tickets will be $40 on both Friday and Saturday.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

E&H earns doubleheader split

Emory & Henry suffered a 3-1 loss to Transylvania in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday, but came back for a 10-8 win over Christopher Newport in action in Emory, Virginia.

The Wasps (10-2) had a three run home run from Allyson Steadman in the second game win.

ETSU beats Akron, falls to Bradley

East Tennessee State (7-5) took an 11-3 win over Akron on Sunday in the Buccaneer Classic, but fell to Bradley, 4-2, in the second game played in Johnson City, Tennessee.

