LOCAL BRIEFS: Deel leads Tornado to softball win

Maggie Deel (John Battle) went 2-for-4, scored two runs, collected a RBI and raised her batting average to .313 as the King University Tornado took a 9-2 win over Davis & Elkins.

Carly Turner, Rikkelle Miller and Camryn Haag homered for King (12-6), which bounced back from a 3-2, eight-inning loss to Newberry earlier in the day.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UVa-Wise swept in twinbill

Justin Reed (Twin Springs) had two hits in each game for the University of the Virginia’s College at Wise, but it wasn’t enough as the Highland Cavaliers were swept by Mars Hill in a doubleheader by scores of 10-4 and 5-3.

Reed is hitting .255 with 13 RBIs this season.

UVa-Wise (5-13, 1-5) also received a solo home run from Cole Harness (Eastside) in the opener. Harness has five homers this season and his batting .277.

ETSU slips past Winthrop

Jackson Green had two hits and drove in three runs to lead East Tennessee State to a 6-5 non-conference win at Winthrop. ETSU (6-3) improved to 1-2 in one-run games this season.

Leo Jiminian had two hits and runs scored. Matt Bollenbacher picked up the win, while Landon Smiddy recorded the save.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King places 2nd in national championships

The King women’s wrestling team finished second in the National College Women’s Wrestling Coalition (NCWWC) National Championships for a straight season in Adrian, Mich.

Ashlynn Ortega led King with her first career national title in the 143-pound weight class. Twelve King wrestlers earned All-America honors, including a runner-up finishes for Cheyenne Sisenstein (123).

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Deppe, Harris lead King to victory

JT Deppe had 11 kills and three aces and Suetonius Harris added 10 kills to lift King to its third straight win, a 25-22, 25-19, 25-13 Conference Carolinas decision at Queens.

King, which also received seven kills and 14 digs from Joshua Kim, improved to 7-9 on the season.