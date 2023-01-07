Local Briefs: Dean's 20 lifts UVA Wise to victory

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UVA Wise puts 6 in double figures for win

Bradley Dean (Gate City) and Zion Fruster scored 20 points apiece to lead the University of Virginia's College at Wise to a 112-82 non-conference home win over Virginia-Lynchburg.

Ben Bryson had 13 points for UVA Wise (8-6), while Rron Ukaj added 12 points, 11 boards and six assists. Calen Lightford had 10 points and seven assists, while Eastside graduate Luke Lawson added eight points and six boards.

UVA Wise had six players in double figures, including Kervens Yacinthe with 11 points.

King loses heartbreaker to Patriots

Bryce Beamer's turnaround jumper in the lane with 2 seconds left lifted Francis Marion to a thrilling 99-98 Conference Carolinas home win over King.

Michael Mays, who missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer, led five Tornado in double figures with 25 points, six assists and five rebounds. King (4-9, 3-4) also got contributions from

Kenny Turner (19 points, seven rebounds, four assists), Jaylen Bernard (14 points, four boards, four assists), Darron Howard (14 points, five boards, four assists) and Brandon Lamberth (11 points. Henry Okoye added eight points and blocked two shots.

Flying Eagles fall at home

Southwest Virginia Community College dropped a 109-82 decision to Wake Technical Community College.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Cavs give Blues the blues

Katlin Burger had a double-double with 28 points and 10 rebounds to lift the University of Virginia's College at Wise to a 69-58 non-conference win at Bluefield State.

Chilhowie graduate Leah Kestner had 11 points and nine rebounds and Nia Vansant added 10 points and nine boards. Kaitlin Bailey also had eight points and nine boards for the Highland Cavaliers, who improved to 9-5 on the season.

Second half run dooms Tornado

Tori Smiley scored 17 points, but King was outscored 47-26 in the second half in a 79-58 Conference Carolinas setback at Francis Marion.

Alexa Gramann added 13 points and nine boards for the Tornado (4-11, 4-3). Le'Ajie Ellington added eight points, Ashley Allen had eight rebounds and Jaden Potts dished out five assists in the loss.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King repeats as NWCA champs

The top-ranked King University women's wrestling team won their sixth National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) National Duals championship by rallying past No. 2 North Central College 23-21, with Chey Bowman's win in the 191-pound weight class putting the Tornado on top.

King, which also won the title last year, advanced to the finals with a 31-14 win over No. 4 McKendree on Saturday morning.

Jessica Corredor (101), Sage Mortimer (109), Montana DeLawder (130), Viktorya Torees (136), Ana Luciano (143) and Bowman earned wins for the Tornado in the championship match, which was King's sixth NWCA National Duals title in the last nine years.

MEN'S COLLEGE WRESTLING

E&H places 7th in duals

Isaiah Dotson, Konor Gray and Alex Baumberger all recorded wins as Emory & Henry defeated Central Florida 31-26 in the NWCA National Duals championship io Louisville, Ky.

Emory & Henry finished seventh as a team in the event.

COLLEGE LACROSSE

E&H to add lacrosse

Emory & Henry will add lacrosse to its list of athletic offerings, with the women's starting in 2023-24 and the men's beginning play in the spring of 2025.

According to a press release, Tom Flynn will serve as women's lacrosse coach, having spent the last three seasons coaching the sport at Montreat College.