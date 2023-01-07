 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns
Local Briefs

Local Briefs: Dean's 20 lifts UVA Wise to victory

  • 0
King University logo

King logo 

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UVA Wise puts 6 in double figures for win 

Bradley Dean (Gate City) and Zion Fruster scored 20 points apiece to lead the University of Virginia's College at Wise to a 112-82 non-conference home win over Virginia-Lynchburg. 

Ben Bryson had 13 points for UVA Wise (8-6), while Rron Ukaj added 12 points, 11 boards and six assists. Calen Lightford had 10 points and seven assists, while Eastside graduate Luke Lawson added eight points and six boards.

UVA Wise had six players in double figures, including Kervens Yacinthe with 11 points. 

King loses heartbreaker to Patriots 

Bryce Beamer's turnaround jumper in the lane with 2 seconds left lifted Francis Marion to a thrilling 99-98 Conference Carolinas home win over King.

People are also reading…

Michael Mays, who missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer, led five Tornado in double figures with 25 points, six assists and five rebounds. King (4-9, 3-4) also got contributions from 

Kenny Turner (19 points, seven rebounds, four assists), Jaylen Bernard (14 points, four boards, four assists), Darron Howard (14 points, five boards, four assists) and Brandon Lamberth (11 points. Henry Okoye added eight points and blocked two shots. 

Flying Eagles fall at home 

Southwest Virginia Community College dropped a 109-82 decision to Wake Technical Community College. 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

Cavs give Blues the blues 

Katlin Burger had a double-double with 28 points and 10 rebounds to lift the University of Virginia's College at Wise to a 69-58 non-conference win at Bluefield State. 

Chilhowie graduate Leah Kestner had 11 points and nine rebounds and Nia Vansant added 10 points and nine boards. Kaitlin Bailey also had eight points and nine boards for the Highland Cavaliers, who improved to 9-5 on the season. 

Second half run dooms Tornado 

Tori Smiley scored 17 points, but King was outscored 47-26 in the second half in a 79-58 Conference Carolinas setback at Francis Marion. 

Alexa Gramann added 13 points and nine boards for the Tornado (4-11, 4-3). Le'Ajie Ellington added eight points, Ashley Allen had eight rebounds and Jaden Potts dished out five assists in the loss.  

WOMEN'S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King repeats as NWCA champs 

The top-ranked King University women's wrestling team won their sixth National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) National Duals championship by rallying past No. 2 North Central College 23-21, with Chey Bowman's win in the 191-pound weight class putting the Tornado on top. 

King, which also won the title last year, advanced to the finals with a 31-14 win over No. 4 McKendree on Saturday morning.

Jessica Corredor (101), Sage Mortimer (109), Montana DeLawder (130), Viktorya Torees (136), Ana Luciano (143) and Bowman earned wins for the Tornado in the championship match, which was King's sixth NWCA National Duals title in the last nine years. 

MEN'S COLLEGE WRESTLING 

E&H places 7th in duals 

Isaiah Dotson, Konor Gray and Alex Baumberger all recorded wins as Emory & Henry defeated Central Florida 31-26 in the NWCA National Duals championship io Louisville, Ky.

Emory & Henry finished seventh as a team in the event. 

COLLEGE LACROSSE

E&H to add lacrosse

Emory & Henry will add lacrosse to its list of athletic offerings, with the women's starting in 2023-24 and the men's beginning play in the spring of 2025. 

According to a press release, Tom Flynn will serve as women's lacrosse coach, having spent the last three seasons coaching the sport at Montreat College. 

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Freshman Trivette stars for Richlands

Freshman Trivette stars for Richlands

It’s fair to call Richlands Blue Tornado basketball player Annsley Trivette a freshman sensation.

Entering Thursday’s non-district game against Grundy, the 6-foot-1 forward was averaging 28 points and double figure rebounds.

Worley has night to remember for Bearcats

Worley has night to remember for Bearcats

Virginia High basketball player Dante Worley was honored before Friday’s Southwest District opener for reaching the 1,000 career points mark.

The fun was just beginning for the 6-foot senior point guard.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya faces 'long journey' to tackle athletics doping crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts