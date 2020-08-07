You have permission to edit this article.
LOCAL BRIEFS: David Crockett's Kollie chooses Notre Dame
LOCAL BRIEFS: David Crockett's Kollie chooses Notre Dame

PREP FOOTBALL

Collie chooses Notre Dame

David Crockett High School star Prince Kollie announced on Friday via social media that he had committed to play football at the University of Notre Dame.

Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma, Georgia, Michigan State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech were among the many programs which had extended scholarship offers to the 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker.

Kollie will become the first local player to suit up for the Fighting Irish since Julius Jones, who attended Powell Valley High School in Southwest Virginia.

Jones rushed for 3,018 yards in four seasons in South Bend (1999-2001, 2003) and still holds the single-game rushing record at the school with 262 yards against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Oct. 11, 2003.

VHSL: Ronnie Davis resigns as head softball coach at Richlands, will serve as assistant football coach at Graham
VHSL: Ronnie Davis resigns as head softball coach at Richlands, will serve as assistant football coach at Graham

"The wins and championships were great, but watching a group of young women committed to Christ is something I will never forget," Davis said. "What an incredible run I was blessed to be a part of over the years coaching at Richlands. We were truly blessed over the years to have great players, coaches, parents and community support for the Lady Blues. I wish nothing but the best for the program."

