LOCAL BRIEFS: David Crockett's Kollie chooses Notre Dame

PREP FOOTBALL
Collie chooses Notre Dame
David Crockett High School star Prince Kollie announced on Friday via social media that he had committed to play football at the University of Notre Dame.
Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma, Georgia, Michigan State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech were among the many programs which had extended scholarship offers to the 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker.
Kollie will become the first local player to suit up for the Fighting Irish since Julius Jones, who attended Powell Valley High School in Southwest Virginia.
Jones rushed for 3,018 yards in four seasons in South Bend (1999-2001, 2003) and still holds the single-game rushing record at the school with 262 yards against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Oct. 11, 2003.
