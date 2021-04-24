LOCAL BRIEFS: Dalton wins state cross country, GW takes team title

George Wythe junior Morgan Dalton won the girls individual championship and led the Maroons to the team title at Friday’s VHSL Class 1 state cross country meet at Green Hill Park in Salem.
Dalton came from behind in the final 1,000 meters to finish in 19:56.2 and edge 2019 runner-up Rachel Weghorst of Rappahannock County by eight seconds. It was her second state crown in three seasons.
“I was just repeating to myself, ‘I’m tougher. I’m tougher. I’m tougher,’” Dalton said. “That’s just how I hype myself up. Once it was there, the hardest part is staying out in front, not letting up.”
Dalton had plenty of help Friday.
Sophomore twins Kaleigh and Kara Temple placed fifth and seventh, respectively, for the Maroons while Camryn Hardin was eighth. When Maggie Minton crossed the line in 36th place, it was enough for GW to score 44 points and outpoint runner-up Auburn’s 62. Grundy was fourth with 133 points, while Rural Retreat was eighth with 152.
It capped a good week for George Wythe, which won the Class 1 state golf championship on Monday and had the individual champion as well with Peyton Coe taking medalist honors.
Grundy’s Jessi Looney (10th, 21:44.7) and Rural Retreat’s Madison Fiscus (11th, 21:58.4) also had top-15 finishes on the girls side.
George Wythe also had the top local finishers on the boys side as Josh Tomiak of the Maroons was fifth (16:55.6) and teammate Kade Minton was sixth in 16:56.3.
Grundy’s Kaleb Elswick (seventh, 16:56.3) and Chilhowie’s Lucas Blevins (12th, 17:21.2) also earned all-state honors.
Castlewood was sixth with 146 points and Thomas Walker was eighth with 215 in the team standings. Parry McCluer won with a score of 47 and had the individual champion in Trevor Tomlin, who won in 16:25.6.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Arrington stars in meet
Zoe Arrington turned a triple play at the Big 11 Conference track and field meet on Friday.
The Tennessee High standout swept the girls 800, 1,600 and 3,200 races in a dominant showing of distance running.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
King stays alive in tournament
Azlee Sells (Sullivan Central) had four hits and scored four runs on the day as King University earned a pair of wins in the Conference Carolinas tournament – an 8-1 smashing of Southern Wesleyan and a 10-9 victory over North Greenville.
UVa-Wise falls in SAC tourney
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise managed just four hits in a 6-2 loss to Lincoln Memorial in the quarterfinals of the South Atlantic Conference tournament. Kaylee Jones (Eastside) went 1-for-3 and scored a run in the loss for the Highland Cavaliers.