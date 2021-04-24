LOCAL BRIEFS: Dalton wins state cross country, GW takes team title

George Wythe junior Morgan Dalton won the girls individual championship and led the Maroons to the team title at Friday’s VHSL Class 1 state cross country meet at Green Hill Park in Salem.

Dalton came from behind in the final 1,000 meters to finish in 19:56.2 and edge 2019 runner-up Rachel Weghorst of Rappahannock County by eight seconds. It was her second state crown in three seasons.

“I was just repeating to myself, ‘I’m tougher. I’m tougher. I’m tougher,’” Dalton said. “That’s just how I hype myself up. Once it was there, the hardest part is staying out in front, not letting up.”

Dalton had plenty of help Friday.

Sophomore twins Kaleigh and Kara Temple placed fifth and seventh, respectively, for the Maroons while Camryn Hardin was eighth. When Maggie Minton crossed the line in 36th place, it was enough for GW to score 44 points and outpoint runner-up Auburn’s 62. Grundy was fourth with 133 points, while Rural Retreat was eighth with 152.

It capped a good week for George Wythe, which won the Class 1 state golf championship on Monday and had the individual champion as well with Peyton Coe taking medalist honors.