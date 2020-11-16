LOCAL BRIEFS: D-B advances in TSSAA football playoffs

The TSSAA announced on Monday that Dobyns-Bennett High School has advanced to the quarterfinals of the TSSAA Class 6A state football playoffs.
The Tennessee Department of Health and Sullivan County Health Department stepped in and canceled Friday’s playoff game between D-B and McMinn County on Friday after it was revealed a player within the program had tested positive for COVID-19.
After deliberation, the TSSAA decided D-B would move on.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Providence outlasts Longhorns
Jacob Reese (14 points) and James Reese (12 points) set the pace in Providence Academy’s 48-45 win over the Johnson County Longhorns.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Billings, Ridley ranked
King University wrestlers Rylee Billings and Cade Ridley earned spots in the Open Mat NCAA Division II preseason men’s rankings.
Billings came in 14th in the 125-pound weight class, while Ridley is ranked 12th at 285 pounds.
