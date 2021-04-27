 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Cross hits Hokies past ETSU...again
LOCAL BRIEFS: Cross hits Hokies past ETSU...again

  • Updated
Virginia Tech Gavin Cross

Virginia Tech's Gavin Cross, a graduate of Tennessee High, reacts after hitting a 2nd inning grand slam against ETSU on April 6 in Johnson City. 

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Cross hits Hokies past Bucs…again

Former Tennessee High standout Gavin Cross continues to torch East Tennessee State pitching, collecting a double, two singles, two RBIs, a run scored and a stolen base in leading Virginia Tech to a 12-0 blanking of the Buccaneers on Tuesday night in Blacksburg.

Cross, a second-year freshman for the Hokies, hit for the cycle, including a grand slam and drove in seven runs in the Hokies’ 15-5 win over the Buccaneers on April 6 in Johnson City.

Virginia Tech improved to 22-15. ETSU dropped to 18-18.

Ferrum walks off Wasps

Ferrum pushed a run across in the bottom of the ninth inning to pick up a 9-8 Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory over Emory & Henry.

Hayden Milley had three hits, including two home runs, one of which was a grand slam that highlighted a five-eighth inning that tied the score at 8-8. Milley finished with five RBIs in the loss. Patrick Henry graduate Connor Buchanan had three hits for the Wasps (5-15).

Ferrum (9-21) was out-hit by Emory & Henry 14-7, but nine walks hampered the Wasps, who will visit Guilford today.

