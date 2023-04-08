MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Cross goes deep for Bandits

Tennessee High graduate Gavin Cross hit his first home run for the Quad City Bandits on Saturday night in a 3-1 loss to the South Bend Cubs in Davenport, Iowa.

Cross was 1-for-2 and also walked and struck out while batting third spot in the batting order. Cross was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and a walk in his first game on Friday night for Quad Cities, the High-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Vikings, Falcons win at Carter Invite

Abingdon's Jack Bundy won two events in the Frank Carver Invitational on a cold Saturday afternoon at Tennessee High School.

Bundy won the 800 and 1600 meters for the Falcons, which finished fifth behind Dobyns-Bennett, which won the team title 125-94 over Science Hill.

Tennessee High, which finished seventh as a team, was led by Cody Robinson, who won the shot put for the Vikings.

Multiple individual male winners included Dobyns-Bennett's Brayden Simpson (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Science Hill's Emmett Watson (400 meters, long jump) and Nigel Vadale (high jump, triple jump) from Dobyns-Bennett.

In girls competition, Abingdon finished second behind Dobyns-Bennett, 113-99.5, while Tennessee High was third with 92.5 points.

Tennessee High senior Zoe Arrington led the Vikings to first place in the 400 meter distance medley. Liz Rouse also took top honors in the 300 hurdles, while Fairyn Meares did the same in the pole vault for Vikings.

Abingdon was led by Josie Jackson (400 meters), Makaleigh Jessee (1600) meters) and Amanda Ferrante (3200 meters).

Multiple female winners included West Ridge's Ariyana Green (100 meters, 200 meters), Samantha DeGrace (100 hurdles, high jump) for Dobyns-Bennett and Jefferson County's Elissa Longmire (discus, shot put).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UVa-Wise has close calls at Limestone

Cole Harness hit a grand slam and Nick Badgett and DJ Dickson also homered, but Limestone answered run by the University of the Virginia's College at Wise in the top of the 10th with two of its own to take a 16-15 South Atlantic Conference opening game home win over the Highland Cavaliers.

Harness (Eastside) drove in four runs and Badgett added three RBIs. Dickson had three hits and Jacob Boyle scored three runs.

Limestone also won the second game, 8-7, despite three hits and two runs scored by Badgett and two hits and two runs by D'Sean Prinkleton.

King falls twice in cold

Junior Renwick had three hits and Lebanon graduate Preston Steele had two in King's Conference Carolina's 14-2 loss home loss in the first of two games against Francis Marion.

Ethan Hawkins and Renwick had three hits each in the 10-6 second game loss to the Patriots. Hawkins also scored two runs and Renwick drove in two runs for the Tornado (12-23, 2-17).

Bucs bitten by Terriers

Cameron Sisneros homered and Nick Iannantone had two hits, including a double, in East Tennessee State's 8-5 Southern Conference home loss to Wofford.

Iannantone is batting .520 on the season. Ashton King, Noah Gennt and Sisneros had two hits each for the Buccaneers (13-15, 1-4).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eagles swept by Pitt

Southwest Virginia Community College dropped a home doubleheader to Pitt Community College, falling 8-0 and 11-7.

SWCC is now 5-19 on the season.

***

Frank Carver Invitational

Saturday, at Tennessee High School

BOYS

Team Scores

Dobyns-Bennett 125, Science Hill 94, Elizabethton 84, Jefferson County 61, Abingdon 60, Daniel Boone 48, Morristown West 42, Tennessee High 33, North Buncombe (NC) 29.5, David Crockett 26, South Greene 22, Mountain Heritage 21, West Ridge 19, Sullivan East 8, Morristown East 4, John Battle 4, Unicoi County 1.

Individual Winners

400 meter distance medley: Daniel Boone 11:03. 91; 4x100 relay: Dobyns-Bennett 44.71; 4x200 relay: Science Hill 1:31.12; 4x400 relay: Science Hill 3:30.82; 100 meters: Evan Tomlinson (Boone) 11.49; 110 hurdles: Brayden Simpson (D-Bennett) 15.43; 200 meters: Colby Capps (MH) 23.78; 300 hurdles: Brayden Simpson (D-Bennett) 41.59; 400 meters: Emmett Watson (SH) 50.46; 800 meters: Jack Bundy (AB) 2:00.01; 1600 meters: Jack Bundy (AB) 4:22.09; 3200 meters: Fisher Battel (Boone) 10:06.33; 3200 meters (Slow Section): Elijah Gouge (Boone) 10:37.66; Discus: Landry Buckles (EZ) 147’7”; High Jump: Nigel Vadale (D-Bennett) 6’2”; Long Jump: Emmett Watson (SH) 20’8’50”; Pole Vault: William Hagameier (SH) 14’4”. Shot Put: Cody Robinson (TH) 50’2”; Triple Jump: Nigel Vidale (D-Bennett) 42’5”.

***

GIRLS

Team Scores

Dobyns-Bennett 113, Abingdon 99.5, Tennessee High 92.5, Jefferson County 64, Science Hill 58, Morristown West 39, West Ridge 37, Daniel Boone 33, North Buncombe (NC) 27, South Greene 26, Morristown East 25, David Crockett 24, Elizabethton 19, John Battle 16, University School 11, Sullivan East 6, West Greene 6.

Individual Winners

400 meter distance medley: THS 13:04.34; 4x100 relay: SH 52.81; 4x200 Relay: SH 1:51.27; 4x400 relay: D-Bennett) 4:16.08; 100 meters: Ariyana Green (WR) 13.07; 100 hurdles: Samantha DeGrace (D-Bennett) 16.32; 200 meters: Ariyana Green (WR) 26.78; 300 hurdles: Liz Rouse (TH) 51.73; 400 meters: Josie Jackson (AB) 59.79; 800 meters: Autumn Headrick (D-Bennett) 2:23.24; 1600 meters: Makaleigh Jessee (AB) 5:15.61; 3200 meters: Amanda Ferrante (AB) 11:34.30; 3200 meters (Slow Section): Renata Chandler (D-Bennett) 15:51.64; Discus: Elissa Longmire (JC) 127’8”; High Jump: Samantha DeGrace (D-Bennett) 5’2”; Long Jump: Jayla Shipley (Boone) 15’9.25”; Pole Vault: Fairyn Meares (TH) 10;6”; Shot Put: Elissa Longmire (JC) 37’11; Triple Jump: Hailey Potts (JC) 34’3.50”.