LOCAL BRIEFS: Creasy struggles at U.S. Amateur
Abingdon graduate and University of Georgia sophomore Connor Creasy struggled to an 8-over 79 in the opening round of the U.S. Amateur on Monday at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Ore.

Creasy recorded two birdies and eight pars, but struggled with six bogeys and two double-bogeys, scoring a 39 on the front nine and 40 on the back on the 6,958 yard par-72 layout.

Creasy, who must finish in the top 64 to advance to Wednesday’s match play, will start today at 1:47 p.m. in the final day of stroke play.

SMU golfer McClure Meissner led the field with a 8-under 64.

