LOCAL BRIEFS: Creasy qualifies for U.S. Amateur

GOLF
Creasy qualifies for U.S. Amateur
Abingdon High School graduate Connor Creasy qualified for the United States Amateur for the third time, placing third at a qualifier that concluded Tuesday at James River Country Club in Newport News, Virginia.
Creasy shot consecutive rounds of 66 to grab the third and final spot for the U.S. Amateur. He finished one stroke behind David Stanford (Vienna, Virginia) and Kieran Vincent (Zimbabwe).
A sophomore at the University of Georgia, Creasy played in the NCAA national tournament earlier this year.
The U.S. Amateur will be held Aug. 9-15 at Oakmont Country Club and Longue Vue Club in Pennsylvania.
Brittain opens U.S. Senior Open on Thursday
Buck Brittain, a General District Court Judge in Tazewell County and one of the top amateur golfers in Virginia, will tee off at the U.S. Senior Open on Thursday morning at Omaha Country Club in Omaha, Nebraska on the on the 10th hole at 9:10 a.m.
Brittain, who is playing his first professional tournament, will be paired with Americans Sal Felice II and Terry Walsh. He will tee off with the same duo on Friday at 2:40 p.m.
Included in the 156-player field are such past major winners as Fred Couples, Jim Furyk, Mark O’Meara, Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer, Retief Goosen, Colin Montgomerie and many more.
BASEBALL
Native American National Team game canceled
The game scheduled for Friday at DeVault Stadium featuring the Native American National Team has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict.
The Native American National Team suffered a 15-3 loss to the Western Hemisphere All-Stars, known as the V-Nuts, on Monday in Johnson City. Native American Nations represented on the team include Cherokee, Chippewa, Comanche, Iroquois, Kickapoo, Lumbee, Pascua Yaqui, Piscataway Conoy, Powhatan, Sioux and Tuscarora.