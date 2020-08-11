LOCAL BRIEFS: Creasy finishes at U.S. Amateur

University of Georgia golfer Connor Creasy (Abingdon) finished tied for 154th in stroke play competition in the 263-player field at the U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon.
Creasy shot a 1-under par 71 on Tuesday, improving by eight strokes from the 79 he recorded on Monday. Creasy shot a 34 on the back nine with birdies on two of his final three holes.
East Tennessee State University’s Jack Rhea (Science Hill) finished tied for 63rd in stroke play after rounds of 74 and 71.
Brittain tied for second at VSGA Senior Am
Tazewell’s Buck Brittain is one shot off the lead after Tuesday’s opening round of the 73rd Virginia State Golf Association Senior Amateur Championship at Westwood Country Club in Vienna.
Buddy Patch (Fairfax Station) shot a 3-under par 68 to earn the top spot on the leaderboard and is followed closely by Britain and Mike Howell (Centreville), who each carded a 69.
