LOCAL BRIEFS: Crawford's 20 leads UVa-Wise women to victory

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Crawford’s 20 leads UVa-Wise past Bears

Meg Crawford (Sullivan Central) scored 20 points, connecting on 10-of-16 shots from the field, to lift the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to a 72-70 South Atlantic Conference victory at Lenoir-Rhyne on Wednesday night.

Nia Vanzant added 15 points and Kalee Johnson (Happy Valley) had 10, while Caitlyn Ross had eight points and 11 boards. UVa-Wise (4-11, 4-8) also received 12 points from Katlin Burger.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UVa-Wise falls to 1-14

Lenoir-Rhyne shot 56.9 percent from the field and put four scorers in double digits in a 100-67 whipping of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

UVa-Wise (1-14) received a collegiate career-high 20 points from Gate City High School graduate Bradley Dean and 11 points courtesy of former Wise County Central standout Isaiah McAmis.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Several locals make VHSL All-Class 2 team

Graham seniors and Virginia Tech signees Brody Meadows and Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw were selected to the VHSL All-Class 2 football first team.

While Meadows earned honors as an offensive lineman, Turner-Bradshaw earned first team honors at receiver, kick returner, defensive back and punt returner.

Other area first team honorees included defensive linemen Connor Roberts (Graham) and Nathan Lopez (Wise County Central), defensive end Zach Blevins (Graham) and linebacker Tyson Tester (Wise County Central)

Second team offensive honors went to receivers Cassius Harris (Tazewell) and Brandon Beavers (Ridgeview), offensive lineman Logan Mullins (Wise County Central) and running backs Zavier Lomax (Union) and Ty’Drez Clements (Graham).

Defensive selections to the second team included lineman Caden Gibson (Ridgeview) and defensive back Ethan Mullins (Wise County Central).

Offensive player of the year honors went to King William running back Demond Claiborne, while the top defensive award went to Tyler Banks of Nottaway.

King William’s Scott Moore was chosen as coach of the year.

DRAG RACING

Events planned for Bristol Dragway

The 2022 season at Bristol Dragway will begin on April 23 with the Thunder Valley Street Fights and conclude on Sept. 20-24 with the Rad Torque Fall Fling.

Other attractions will include the Street Car Takeover on May 6-7, the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals on July 17-19, the BTE World Footbrake Challenge on June 30-July 3, Junior Drag Week on July 8-16, and the AMRA Thunder Valley Nitro Nationals and Rally on Aug. 19-21.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King’s DeLawder picks up USA honors

King University freshman women’s wrestler Montana DeLawder has been selected as the USA Wrestling Athlete of the Week.

DeLawder 3-0 at the NWCA National Duals last weekend, taking two wins over ranked opponents. She helped King win the NWCA National Duals championship for a fifth time.

Sage Mortimer earned the same award last month.

PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL

Former BriBucs skippers promoted

The top farm teams of the Pittsburgh Pirates will be managed by two former Bristol Pirates skippers in 2022.

Miguel Perez will manage Triple-A Indianapolis and Kieran Mattison will pilot Double-A Altoona as Pittsburgh recently made official its minor league coaching assignments.

Perez went 48-86 at the helm of Bristol in 2017 and 2018 in the Appalachian League.

Mattison was 34-33 in his lone season at Bristol in 2019, guiding the Pirates to an Appy League playoff berth in what was the city’s final summer housing a professional rookie-league affiliate.

Kory DeHaan, Bristol’s manager in 2016, is currently the hitting coach at IMG Academy, a private high school in Bradenton, Florida.