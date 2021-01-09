LOCAL BRIEFS: Crawford leads UVa-Wise women over Coker

Meg Crawford (Sullivan Central) collected 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise rolled to an 87-70 South Atlantic Conference road win over the Coker Cobras.

Caitlyn Ross scored 23 points for the Highland Cavaliers, who are now 4-1.

ETSU falls to 2-6

East Tennessee State University suffered a 66-51 loss to Chattanooga in its Southern Conference opener on Saturday.

Freshman Carly Hooks had 13 points and three steals for the Buccaneers, who are now 2-6.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UVa-Wise remains winless

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise suffered a 95-91 overtime loss to Coker College on Saturday and fell to 0-5 on the season.

Cameron Whiteside led the Highland Cavaliers with 27 points and 11 rebounds, while freshmen Isaiah McAmis (five points, five assists, three rebounds) and Bradley Dean (five points, three rebounds) also played major minutes in the loss.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

King men, women post wins