LOCAL BRIEFS: Cowden interviews for GM job; UVa-Wise women improve to 5-1

Cowden interviews for GM job
Ryan Cowden, a 1996 Lebanon High School graduate, interviewed with the NFL’s Washington Football Team on Thursday morning for the team’s vacant general manager position, according to the Washington Post.
Cowden has been the Vice President of Player Personnel for the Tennessee Titans since 2016 and prior to that worked in the scouting department and front office of the Carolina Panthers.
Cowden excelled in football, basketball, baseball and track at Lebanon and compiled a 30-6 record as the starting quarterback for the Pioneers. He later started at safety for Wofford College.
Terriers bite Buccaneers
Niyah Lutz scored 17 points to lead Wofford to a 75-49 Southern Conference rout of ETSU.
E’Lease Stafford led the Buccaneers (2-7, 0-2) with eight points. Carly Hooks and Courtney Moore added seven each in the loss.
Elizabeth Kitley recorded a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds in Virginia Tech’s 66-54 ACC victory over North Carolina.
Aisha Shepherd had 15 points and Georgia Amoore added 12 for the Hokies (7-4, 2-4). North Carolina (7-4, 2-4) was paced by Deja Kelly with 15 points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UVa-Wise improves to 5-1
A 15-point, 15-rebound performance from Meg Crawford (Sullivan Central) led the way as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise earned a 70-63 win over Lenoir-Rhyne.
Caitlyn Ross added 18 points for the Highland Cavaliers, who are now 5-1.