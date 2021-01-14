 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: Cowden interviews for GM job; UVa-Wise women improve to 5-1
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: Cowden interviews for GM job; UVa-Wise women improve to 5-1

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
UVA Wise Logo
PRO FOOTBALL
Cowden interviews for GM job
Ryan Cowden, a 1996 Lebanon High School graduate, interviewed with the NFL’s Washington Football Team on Thursday morning for the team’s vacant general manager position, according to the Washington Post.
Cowden has been the Vice President of Player Personnel for the Tennessee Titans since 2016 and prior to that worked in the scouting department and front office of the Carolina Panthers.
Cowden excelled in football, basketball, baseball and track at Lebanon and compiled a 30-6 record as the starting quarterback for the Pioneers. He later started at safety for Wofford College.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Terriers bite Buccaneers
Niyah Lutz scored 17 points to lead Wofford to a 75-49 Southern Conference rout of ETSU.
E’Lease Stafford led the Buccaneers (2-7, 0-2) with eight points. Carly Hooks and Courtney Moore added seven each in the loss.
Kirtley leads Hokies past Tar Heels
Elizabeth Kitley recorded a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds in Virginia Tech’s 66-54 ACC victory over North Carolina.
Aisha Shepherd had 15 points and Georgia Amoore added 12 for the Hokies (7-4, 2-4). North Carolina (7-4, 2-4) was paced by Deja Kelly with 15 points.
LATE WEDNESDAY
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UVa-Wise improves to 5-1
A 15-point, 15-rebound performance from Meg Crawford (Sullivan Central) led the way as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise earned a 70-63 win over Lenoir-Rhyne.
Caitlyn Ross added 18 points for the Highland Cavaliers, who are now 5-1.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UVa-Wise remains winless
Thirteen different players scored for Lenoir-Rhyne as the Bears overwhelmed the University of Virginia’s College at Wise for a 98-63 win.
UVa-Wise (0-6) was outrebounded by a 43-28 margin and was led by Cameron Whiteside’s 20 points.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: A milestone win for Rye Cove's boys, a season-opening win for George Wythe's guys, a 30-point performance by Graham's Graves highlight Tuesday's action
Sports News

PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: A milestone win for Rye Cove's boys, a season-opening win for George Wythe's guys, a 30-point performance by Graham's Graves highlight Tuesday's action

Rye Cove (boys), George Wythe (boys), Sullivan East (boys), Graham (boys), Northwood (boys), Chilhowie (boys), Twin Springs (boys), Abingdon (boys), Providence Academy (boys), Virginia High (girls), David Crockett (girls), Marion (girls), Eastside (girls), Rural Retreat (girls), Gate City (girls) were triumphant on Tuesday

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts