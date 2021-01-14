LOCAL BRIEFS: Cowden interviews for GM job; UVa-Wise women improve to 5-1

PRO FOOTBALL

Cowden interviews for GM job

Ryan Cowden, a 1996 Lebanon High School graduate, interviewed with the NFL’s Washington Football Team on Thursday morning for the team’s vacant general manager position, according to the Washington Post.

Cowden has been the Vice President of Player Personnel for the Tennessee Titans since 2016 and prior to that worked in the scouting department and front office of the Carolina Panthers.

Cowden excelled in football, basketball, baseball and track at Lebanon and compiled a 30-6 record as the starting quarterback for the Pioneers. He later started at safety for Wofford College.