NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Cowden hired by Giants

Lebanon High School graduate Ryan Cowden has been hired as a special advisor to New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen.

Cowden, who formerly worked for the Tennessee Titans, serving as interim general manager for part of last season, worked together with Schoen as scouting assistants and area scouts for the Carolina Panthers from 2000-07.

They both interviewed for the Giants GM vacancy last year. The job went to Schoen, Brandon Beane’s assistant GM in Buffalo, and not Cowden, who was entering his fifth season as VP of player personnel under then-Titans GM Jon Robinson.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU lands Louisville guard

East Tennessee State has signed three-star recruit Gabe Sisk from Louisville, Kentucky, according to new ETSU head coach Brooks Savage.

Sisk, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard, comes to the Buccaneers after a decorated playing career at Ballard High School.

He scored 2,051 career points en route to finishing as the third leading scorer at Ballard. Sisk joined elite company at Ballard as Quentin Snider (Louisville) and Allan Houston (Tennessee) are the top two leading scorers in program history.

Sisk averaged 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists per game, while knocking down 78 three-pointers last season. He is rated as a 3-star recruit via 247sports, while 247sports Composite has him rated as the 29th best combo guard in the country and the second best in the state of Kentucky.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Roanoke College to reinstate football

Football will kick off next year at Roanoke College.

The NCAA Division III school announced Thursday that it has raised more than $1.3 million in its quest for football start-up money, meeting the fundraising goal it had set as a condition to reviving its football program, according to The Roanoke Times.

Roanoke College, which has not had a football team since 1942, intends to field a club team in the 2024 season and upgrade to varsity football in 2025. The school plans to play a full ODAC schedule in 2025.

In conjunction with the start of football, the college also plans to add a marching band and a competitive cheerleading team.