LOCAL BRIEFS: COVID forces State Liners to postpone Wednesday game

COLLEGE BASEBALL

State Liners game postponed

There is some late-season drama in the Appalachian League and it has nothing to with pennant races.

Bristol’s game with the Bluefield Ridge Runners scheduled for Wednesday at DeVault Stadium was postponed, one of three contests not played in the collegiate amateur wood-bat circuit due to coronavirus (COVID-19) issues.

Bristol president/general manager Mahlon Luttrell confirmed an individual on Bristol’s roster had tested positive for coronavirus. He said the game is being treated as a postponement and if the State Liners and Bluefield are cleared following negative test results and contact tracing protocols they would play a doubleheader on Thursday.

Logistics and a starting time for that twinbill had not been finalized as of Wednesday night. Matthew Buchanan (Lebanon) would likely pitch in one of the games for the State Liners if they are played.

Elizabethton’s game with Johnson City and Danville’s clash with Princeton were also postponed on Wednesday due to COVID-19 issues.

The Appalachian League released its postseason All-Star team on Wednesday as well and no Bristol players made the squad.