LOCAL BRIEFS: COVID forces State Liners to postpone Wednesday game
LOCAL BRIEFS: COVID forces State Liners to postpone Wednesday game

  • Updated
Bristol State Liners logo

Bristol State Liners logo 

 BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

COLLEGE BASEBALL

State Liners game postponed

There is some late-season drama in the Appalachian League and it has nothing to with pennant races.

Bristol’s game with the Bluefield Ridge Runners scheduled for Wednesday at DeVault Stadium was postponed, one of three contests not played in the collegiate amateur wood-bat circuit due to coronavirus (COVID-19) issues.

Bristol president/general manager Mahlon Luttrell confirmed an individual on Bristol’s roster had tested positive for coronavirus. He said the game is being treated as a postponement and if the State Liners and Bluefield are cleared following negative test results and contact tracing protocols they would play a doubleheader on Thursday.

Logistics and a starting time for that twinbill had not been finalized as of Wednesday night. Matthew Buchanan (Lebanon) would likely pitch in one of the games for the State Liners if they are played.

Elizabethton’s game with Johnson City and Danville’s clash with Princeton were also postponed on Wednesday due to COVID-19 issues.

The Appalachian League released its postseason All-Star team on Wednesday as well and no Bristol players made the squad.

Elizabethton’s Marcus Brown (Oklahoma State) earned player of the year honors, while Greeneville’s Bryce Mayer (St. Charles Community College) was named pitcher of the year. Greeneville’s Alan Regier was selected as manager of the year after leading the Flyboys to the Appy League’s West Division title.

OLYMPIC WRESTLING

Hildebrandt to wrestle tonight in Tokyo

Former King University women’s wrestling standout Sarah Hildebrandt will compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 50 kilogram weight class tonight at 10 p.m., which is 11 a.m. on Friday in Japan.

The matches will be live on the Olympic Channel and the Olympic App starting tonight at 10 p.m.

A bracket draw will be held earlier in the day in Tokyo. She will need to win two matches to wrestle again beginning at 5:15 a.m. on Friday morning.

The third Tornado to be a part of the Olympics since 2002, Hildebrandt was a four-time WCWA All-American and two-time national champion for King, leading the Tornado to two NWCA National Duals and two WCWA national championships.

Hildebrandt enters the tournament ranked seventh in the United World Wrestling (UWW) rankings. She is a 2018 world silver medalist at 53 kilograms and a six-time Pan American champion. In 2018 she was selected Team USA Women’s Wrestler of the Year.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU’s Holmes on Walter Payton Watch List

East Tennessee State redshirt-junior running back Quay Holmes is one of the 35 college football players on the FCS Walter Payton Award Watch List, which goes to the national offensive player of the year in the Football Championship Series.

One of four Southern Conference athletes on the list – joining Jakob Herres (VM), Liam Welch (Samford) and Devin Wynn (Furman) – Holmes was a finalist for the award following the 2021 spring season.

Holmes was second in FCS football in the spring with 182.3 all-purpose yards per game through the six-game campaign for the Buccaneers. He is currently third all-time at ETSU in career rushing yards (2,711) and sixth with 5.1 yards per carry.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Weathersbee joins King staff

King University volleyball coach Ryan Booher has hired Courtney Weathersbee to his assistant coach with the women’s program.

Weathersbee, who played at Lees-McRae, spent last year as a volunteer assistant for the women’s and beach volleyball programs at UNC Wilmington, in addition to the NCA Coastal Volleyball Club. She has also been a graduate-assistant at Marymount University.

