LOCAL BRIEFS: Counts leads King to softball win
LOCAL BRIEFS: Counts leads King to softball win

Sophomore Nikole Counts (Ridgeview) is 5-1 with a 0.85 ERA after pitching King University to a 4-2 win over Emmanuel in the first game of a doubleheader. The Tornado (8-4) suffered a 7-4 setback in the nightcap.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Tornado sweeps twinbill

Drew Moore fired a five-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts as the King University Tornado took a 10-0 triumph over Chowan in the first game of a doubleheader. King (8-7) completed the sweep to with a 4-2 win in the nightcap.

Cady leads ETSU to win

Ethan Cady hit two home runs and Hunter Lloyd pitched six scoreless innings as East Tennessee State notched a 14-3 win over North Carolina Central.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King bops Belmont Abbey

Katie Harless (Abingdon) had 19 assists and seven digs in King University’s 25-14, 23-25, 25-21, 25-14 volleyball win over Belmont Abbey.

