LOCAL BRIEFS: Counts leads King to softball win

The brief respite for the sweat-soaked, emotionally-spent, running-on-fumes teams and the raucous raw-voiced spectators was over as the horn sounded inside the gym at Thomas Walker High School – the coaches offering instruction and encouragement as the huddle broke – 10 tired teenagers trudging back on the court for the third overtime of a win-or-go-home game in the semifinals of the VHSL Region D boys basketball tournament.