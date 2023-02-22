WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Costly loss for Bucs on road

Kendall Folley and Jiselle Thomas scored 14 points apiece, but East Tennessee State dropped out of a tie for first place in the Southern Conference with a 58-49 road loss on Thursday night at North Carolina-Greensboro.

UNCG trailed 40-38 going into the fourth quarter, but outscored the Buccaneers 20-9 in the final period.

ETSU (21-8, 8-5), which now trails Chattanooga and Wofford at the top of the SoCon standings, also received six points and 12 rebounds by Jakhyia Davis. Thomas added nine boards and four assists.

ETSU, which shot just 33.3 percent from the field — including 3 for 23 from 3-point range — concludes the regular season on Saturday at Western Carolina.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Flying Eagles grounded

Southwest Virginia Community College dropped a 90-85 home decision to Patrick Henry Community College. The Flying Eagles, who complete the regular season today at Davidson-Davie Community College, fell to 9-19 on the season, along with a conference mark of 4-17.

PREP WRESTLING

Locals in TSSAA state meet

Four Tennessee High and four Sullivan East wrestlers will compete in the TSSAA state wrestling meet beginning today through Saturday in Franklin, Tennessee.

Tennessee High will be represented by Eli Moore (126 pounds), Aidan Moore (106), Max Minor (132) and Mason Campbell (215). Sullivan East grapplers will include Donavan Smith-Peters (138), Dawson Jones (160), Jake Turpin (126) and Marshall Jones (195).

West Ridge sent two boys, Brady Chatman (145) and Tucker Brown (132). West Ridge also qualified one girl, Angel Cooper at 165 pounds.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King travels for postseason

Both the King University men and women’s programs will compete in the Conference Carolinas tournament beginning on Sunday. Both teams will have to win two games in two days to earn a berth to Wofford College starting on March 3 in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The No. 10 seed King men’s team will face No. 7 Francis Marion at Converse on Sunday. The winner will face Converse on Monday, with the winner advancing to Wofford.

The No. 9 King women’s team will face No. 8 Barton on Sunday at Chowan. The winner will meet Chowan on Monday, with the winner advancing to Wofford.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

Top-ranked King prepping for NCWWC

In the final set of National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) rankings, the King University women’s wrestling team moved back up to No. 1, jumping North Central College. The Tornado have 15 individuals ranked including three that are ranked No. 1 heading into next week’s National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Coalition (NCWWC) National Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

King amassed 116 points, moving into the top spot in the rankings ahead of North Central’s 109 points. King has 15 ranked individuals while North Central has 14 as those are the only two programs with at least 10 ranked individuals.

Jessica Corredor (101 pounds), Ashlynn Ortega (143) and Ana Luciano (136) are the top-ranked wrestlers in their weight classes for King.